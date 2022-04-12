For months, many have been wondering what will happen with the existing Owatonna High School after the new building is constructed and in use. An answer may finally be on the horizon.
The Existing OHS Citizens Task Force gave a recommendation to the Owatonna School Board to accept a proposed development agreement with Grande Venues out of Sleepy Eye. The developer has not shared its specific plans, as it seeks more partners for any potential project. The school district would retains but part of the building for its own purposes.
A motion was brought before the Owatonna School Board in September and passed to assemble a resident task force to discuss what will be done with the existing Owatonna High School facility and campus.
Twenty-five community members came together for five meetings between November and March as part of the Existing OHS Citizens’ Task Force and presented a proposal to the School Board at Monday night’s work session.
In November 2019, the community passed two bond referendum questions. The first was $112 million for a new high school campus. The second question was to use $8 million to re-purpose the existing building and campus. The district was able to allocate up to $11 million for the current campus.
Before the task force was rallied together, the district collaborated with Engage Owatonna to allow the community to suggest solutions and ideas for uses of the existing high school. A wide array of suggestions were brought forward — from utilizing the space for a recreation center to housing to an entertainment and leisure space. However, the task force quickly realized that many ideal options were simply not feasible.
Task force member Breanna Weisbrud said she and the others got a “healthy dose of reality” during the meetings and tours of the facilities and realized the true scope of what is best for the community and the district.
Paul Aplikowski and Sal Bagley, of Wold Architects and Engineers, worked closely with the task force to educate the members, explore options and ensure the budget was adhered to throughout the process.
There was some misunderstanding of the language in the second ballot question from the 2019 referendum, according to Bagley. For the task force and any potential partnerships, it was imperative the language be understood. The question read:
“If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 761 (Owatonna Public Schools), Minnesota, be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in the amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, included but not limited to, repurposing of the old high school site for School District use?”
Bagley highlighted the “included but not limited to” portion, saying the funds are to be used at the existing school for district use.
The task force ultimately recognized the current district buildings on Bridge and Rose streets should be consolidated to the existing campus. The district would like to move district offices to the ‘C’ tower on the northwest corner of the building. This area would also be used for professional development meetings that are currently held at the Bridge Street office.
The district maintenance storage and shop at the Rose street location would also migrate to the Ag Shop building near the tennis courts. The district would also seek to host gymnastics in the gymnasium space, which will provide ample space for gymnastics programs and spectators alike.
The use of these spaces by the district leaves much of the building unclaimed, which inspired the task force to seek out potential investors by creating and distributing a Request for Preliminary Proposals in January. Two proposals were received and initial meetings were held with both parties.
However, both were asked to revise their proposals to ensure the suitable use criteria for redevelopment set by the task force was adhered to. They decided the project should be financially responsible and consider leveraging a variety of funding times, benefit the community as a whole and must be beneficial to the surrounding neighborhood.
Official proposal
Paul Warshauer, chairman and CEO of Grande Venues out of Sleepy Eye, submitted a revised proposal. Due to the complexity of the redevelopment project, he requested 180 days to fully explore possibilities of partnerships.
Warshauer also requested to determine property lines within 90 days of a developer agreement being reached and to keep utilities separate. It was also requested to keep kitchen and FACS equipment.
According to their website, Grande Venues has been involved in redeveloping historic properties in several areas of Minnesota. The former high/middle school in New Ulm is one such property which was developed and subdivided into a theater and residential space.
Task force recommendation
The task force put forth the formal recommendation that the district continue to own and operate the C Plaza, gymnasium, locker room space, and the VoAg building, as well as support spaces, like parking, to support the functions currently being used at the Bridge and Rose Street locations.
The task force suggested the district enter into a development agreement with Warshauer and seek options for redevelopment for the remainder of the building.
The task force also asked to continue to be involved in the process with Warshauer and would be willing to reconvene near the end of the 180-day time period requested by Warshauer before any final decisions are made, to ensure the plans Warshauer has for the complex align with the criteria they set for redevelopment.
“I think it’s easy as a community to think we can do anything,” Josh Cosens, task force member, said. “There’s tons of ideas, but when you actually sit and think about how feasible they are and fiscally responsible they are, that’s what makes it a challenge, and that is why this is the best recommendation, because this is what makes sense.”
Some task force members who were present at the work session commented on their surprise a proposal from a developer was received at all, let alone two (one of the developers never revised their initial proposal upon request).
The School Board will review the recommendation set by the task force and will determine whether to accept or reject the proposal at the next meeting on Monday, April 25.