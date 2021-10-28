An Owatonna man has been sentenced to probation after he turned himself in for sexually assaulting a woman in 2020 while she was asleep.
Alex Justin Seha, 23, was sentenced on Oct. 21 in Steele County District Court to five years supervised probation. Seha pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was mentally impaired or helpless, a felony, on Aug. 12. Per the plea agreement, one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Seha turned himself in to the Owatonna Police Department in April, stating he had sexually assaulted a female approximately one year earlier. The following day, police interviewed the victim who confirmed the assaults happened about a year ago and that Seha kept trying to apologize to her.
Seha said the incidents where he assaulted the victim occured when the victim was asleep, but that she would wake up and tell him to stop.
As a part of his probation, Seha is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription and must undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment. He is also prohibited from entering bars or liquor stores and cannot contact the victim. Seha must also attend a sex offender program and cannot access or use the Internet without approval from his probation officer.
Judge Karen Duncan presided over the case.