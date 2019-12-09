OWATONNA — “It’s not a concert,” explained Rebecca Somers, who is helping to organize this year’s Toys for Tots benefit on Friday. “It’s truly a show.”
Entitled “Memories in the Making,” the event will feature performances from the Owatonna High School Carolers, Jazz Band, Dinner Ensemble and Dance Team, as well as a number of other local artists, all themed around cherished holiday traditions.
In the spirit of giving, the event — which will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church — will also provide residents with one last opportunity to donate a toy to this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. While the nonprofit accepts donations year round, Somers noted that the deadline to bring items in for this holiday season is fast approaching.
“This show happens to be on the weekend before distribution, so it’s kind of the final push,” she explained. “Come and hear some good music, be entertained for about an hour and a half and put a toy in a box to kick off your holiday season.”
Started by an Owatonna High School student in 2016 as a way to increase donations for the organization, Somers added that the event has grown every year, drawing roughly 400 people last time around. This winter, it will have a new visual component to enhance the memory-driven theme — a projector set up that Somers said was made possible by contributions from Community Bank and the Steele County Historical Society.
“We’re utilizing images to help us tell the story, and a lot of them are from right here in Steele County,” Somers explained. “We went through and looked at parades from the 1960s, and great big snowstorms here in Owatonna.”
Ballroom dancers Lynette and Brian Dawley will be doing a performance to the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” while a military photo tribute plays on the screen. Meanwhile, Owatonna Middle School students will be singing a weather-inspired trio of songs, accompanied by photos of some of the more significant winter events in Steele County history.
“They’re doing a trio of, ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland,’ ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Feliz Navidad’ for the snowbirds,” said Somers. “Then, we have a quartet that will come in and add some fun with ‘Mele Kalikimaka.’”
Because the last day to donate to the collection boxes around town is Thursday, concertgoers will also get the chance to peek at how much the drive has raised so far this year. Somers said any local donations will go back to benefit Steele County residents during distribution next week.
While the mail-in deadline for families to apply to receive toys already passed, in-person registration will be taking place at Trinity from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Friday’s show is free and open to the public, but guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to contribute to the organization. There will also be an opportunity to make a free-will donation during the event.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave. in Owatonna. The deadline to donate to all other Toys for Tots collection boxes for this holiday season is Thursday, Dec. 12 — for more information, a complete concert line-up and a list of collection sites, visit “Steele County Toys for Tots” on Facebook.