As summer approaches and public restrictions continue to be lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Owatonna is reopening outdoor amenities for public use. This includes playgrounds, basketball courts and eventually the beach house at Lake Kohlmier.
“We want to allow people to use the amenities so long as everyone complies with the new guidelines,” said Troy Klecker, the city’s community engagement director and interim Parks and Recreation director. “If we have issues we can revisit that, but we want to make these amenities available while having the users be responsible for taking care of themselves. It has been a good strategy so far.”
The caution tape from the playgrounds in Owatonna parks has already disappeared and the rims have been slowly returning in phases to the public basketball goals. According to Klecker, signs have been posted that say users are to “play at your own risk” and that the city is not currently sanitizing playground equipment.
“We haven’t had any issues or complaints as far as the playgrounds yet,” Klecker said. “I think people are understanding of this new way of life and how they’re going to have to take precautions and be a little more guarded — I think if they do that most of our amenities in our park system can be used by everybody.”
Despite popular beaches in the Twin Cities metro area closing down for the summer, Klecker said that they feel confident in opening up the beach at Lake Kohlmier as they do every year — without lifeguards. On Friday, Klecker said they will treat the beach area with a granular treatment to combat weeds and snails, cause of swimmer’s itch. After a three-day delay following the treatment, the buoys will go out in the swimming area and the beach will be open for public use.
“We are still working out some final details for when we actually open the beach house and what precautionary measure we will be taking to rent out kayaks and paddle boats and such,” Klecker said. “We are putting that plan together now, but we’re looking sometime in that first week of June of being able to open up the beach house and do rentals.”
Klecker said that he is aware of other communities addressing public beaches in the same fashion, and that the lower population in outstate Minnesota compared to the metro area means social distancing is less of an issue. Once the beach house opens, Klecker said that equipment and lifejackets will be sanitized between each rental.
Pavilion rentals have also being receiving interest from the public, and Klecker said that they are working on a new agreement so that renters acknowledge that they will comply with the state orders of how many people can congregate in one area. He also said that the renters will have to agree to sanitizing, but that they city will also come clean pavilion areas after an event.
“All of our bathrooms and porta-potties in the parks are cleaned daily, our picnic tables are out and even our skate park is open again,” Klecker said. “We’re trying to make as much available to the public knowing that our parks are an outlet for everybody. They are being used more than they ever had before and everyone should be able to enjoy them and use them while being responsible and safe.”
In the upcoming months, Klecker said that he anticipates that summer programs will begin and the Parks and Rec staff work together to design programs that can be done safely to meet current guidelines.