Eleven-year-old Karson Kolb of Faribault enjoys biking at the Owatonna Skate Park. Kolb and his brother, Kendal, ventured to Owatonna with their grandmother Friday as they have a number of times, as Faribault parks have yet to open. The city of Owatonna has been working to reopen all the outdoor public amenities. (Steve Fisher/People’s Press)