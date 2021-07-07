The city of Owatonna is scooping up a building that has remained vacant for a number of years in hopes of preparing it for a future development.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Community Development Director Troy Klecker told the council that the Economic Development Authority has approved the purchase of the former Centro Campesino building located at 216 N. Oak Avenue. The council unanimously approved the agreement with the exception of Councilor Brent Svenby, who was absent.
According to Klecker, this is one of the many sites around town that the city will own and prepare for a developer to purchase in the future.
“The city has a history of initiating successful redevelopment projects by first acquiring property that is desirable for redevelopment,” Klecker said. “Many of these projects take years to complete, but all started with the city initiating the project.”
Klecker provided several examples of ongoing redevelopment projects which include the former Bubba’s Building, the lot next to Dollar General, the 100 block of Fremont Street, the vacant spot next to Just One More on Main Street, and 117 West Bridge Street – which also happens to be another former location of Centro Campesino. A couple of these projects have potential buyers who are already working with the city, according to Klecker.
“Most of these redevelopment projects are in the downtown area, which is an emphasis of the city’s strategic plan,” Klecker said. “There are also just more opportunities for redevelopment in this area.”
The EDA approved $75,000 to purchase the property which Klecker said will then be demolished when the city closes on the sale, likely in a few weeks. Klecker said the estimate for the demolition of the building is at $30,000.
Centro Campesino was a nonprofit that focuses on the betterment of the lives of members of the Latinx and migrant community in southern Minnesota through community organizing, education and advocacy. The group was active in the early 2000s until 2017, but could not be reached for comment. Their website is no longer operational and their phone number is no longer in service.