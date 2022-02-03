A group of Owatonna High School students recently took to the stage to showcase their business and marketing skills in an annual competition. Nearly half of all that participated earned their place to move on to the next level.
The district conference for DECA students was held at the Christian Family Church in Owatonna last month. Students from Owatonna, Faribault, Mankato East and West, Pine Island, Waseca and Austin all convened to participate.
For more than 75 years, DECA — Distributive Education Clubs of America — has enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, educators, administrators and business professionals. According to their website, DECA is an association for marketing students that helps prepare them as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in schools and colleges by gaining knowledge for a future marketing career, building self esteem and promoting leadership and community service in students.
“They get an understanding of some of the skills needed to succeed in the business world and beyond,” said DECA Advisor Scott Pierce. “It develops their communication and interpersonal skills, they have to talk to adults and think on their feet.”
With 75 judges and volunteers present, nearly 350 students competed in role-play activities doing sales demonstrations, employment interviews, presenting marketing and business plans.
More than 100 Owatonna students in grades 9 through 12 participated in the conference, with more than half of them qualifying for the state competition.
“Owatonna did very well,” Pierce said. “We qualified over 70 students for the state conference and we have 60 students that will be attending.”
To qualify for the state competition, students must end in the top eight of the event in which they are competing. The students are preparing for the state conference by continuing to practice their role plays and shaping and modifying their presentations. According to Pierce, many of the students qualified for more than one event in March at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. Students who excel in the state competition will then have the opportunity to attend the national competition.
“I highly recommend DECA for any student thinking about a career in business, but it's also a great program for anyone wanting to stretch themselves and grow in their soft skills,” Pierce said.
One student expressed their excitement to go to the state competition, especially because this is her senior year, and she was unable to compete in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another spoke about how a lot of what it takes to participate in DECA is “up to you." The students have control over their events and partners, and are able to base their project to be inline with their own personal interests.
State qualifiers include: Madeline Wilker, Kennedy Wilker, Janessa Moore, Kiara Gentz, Lileigh Nguyen, Luke Wottreng, Cael Dowling, Afton Torabpour, Lilly Trager, Annika Wiese, Haley Meiners, Aubri Werk, Olivia Shaw, Maddie Jeno, Maria Mollenhauer, Moriah Noeldner, Abby Vetsch, Sam Pfieffer, Kate Havelka, Ava Schauweker, Leah Welker, Bailey Manderfeld, Audrey Hylle, Karmen Eaton, Avery Hartman, Will Wottreng, Nils Gantert, Blake Burmeister, Garrett Stelter, Caleb Vereiede, Jack Thamert, Katrina Ethen, Maurice Dut, Lainie Rahn, Isabella Schultz, Nate Rions, Marlee Dutton, Evan Dushek, Becca Nielsen, Kya Dixon, Henry Hilgendorf, Jonny Clubb, Derek Klecker, Katie Trenda, Karys Richardson, Jenna Dallenbach, Kate Sande, Claire Heyne, Lily Moriarity, Alex Huemoller, Avery Becker, Sydney Hall, Amanda Clubb, Cael Dowling, Jack Heglet, Aza Lewis, Tanner Smith, Damian Boubin, Ezra Oien, Finn Loveless, Abby Medo, Emma Myer, Lauren Thamert, Hillary Haarstad, Sarah Snitker, Korah Rocha, Ava Eitrhem, Jayden Omangi, Jose Rosas, Jack Sande, Drew Henson, Logan Langeberg, Damian Boubin, Connor Ginskey, Preston Meier, Audrey Simon, David Smith, Halle Oldefendt, Tyrel Creger, Haley Meiners, Mariah Cuellar, Joe Zeman and Dylan Meiners.