OWATONNA — “That day was one of the saddest of my entire career,” said Jeff Elstad, superintendent of Owatonna Public Schools.
The day in reference took place in February, where emotional unrest among the Owatonna High School student body was ignited after white students made social media posts with racial connotations. Eventually the school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement was called to the scene.
“When I looked at the students that day, regardless of their race, I saw kids who were scared, afraid, fearful, and emotional,” Elstad said. “My heart broke because that’s not how I want our students to experience school.”
Elstad said that while it was an emotionally distressing day for everyone involved, he quickly converted his anger and hurt to motivation to move forward as both a leader of the school and a public figure within the community.
“I quickly moved from those personal feelings to a calling to lead. That is my obligation,” Elstad explained. “Things happened that we weren’t expecting, but now is an opportunity as a community to step up and lead to help us heal and begin to move forward.”
Elstad was not the only individual who felt it was their obligation to help the community pick itself back up again and become a stronger, safer place for all those who reside in Owatonna. Shortly after the incident in February, the Better Together Planning Committee formed as a group of citizens working to make Owatonna a safe, welcoming, and supportive community for all people. In order to make its mission a reality, the group has been inviting the entire public to come together and have difficult conversations that they feel no longer can be avoided.
The Better Together community engagement series will return for its third and final installment Thursday evening at the Owatonna Middle School beginning at 6 p.m. The final theme is “How do we move forward together?” and will once again be an open discussion facilitated by Bukata Hayes with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council alongside local community leaders.
“Only a couple months after the incident took place I had students approaching me saying, ‘Mr. Elstad, let us know when the adults are ready to start talking about race in this conversation, because we’re ready,’” Elstad said, asserting that the youth in the community are both ready and capable to make big changes in Owatonna. “The students like these events because they feel like it’s an opportunity for them to tell their truth regardless of their color.”
Roughly 100 citizens were in attendance to both the two previous events in the series, discussing “Who are we as a community?” and “Who we want to be as a community.” With the final installment, Elstad said they are hoping to lay out solid ground work to not only keep moving forward, but to keep the conversations going.
“We promise the public that once we’re done with this session there will be ongoing activities for people to engage in and continue the dialogue,” he stated. “We are all committed to continuing this effort. We don’t want to just check the box and be done.”
Elstad said that within the school district there has been continuing “courageous” conversations about race with the expectation that it will be an ongoing dialogue for a long time.
“Every setback is an opportunity to learn,” Elstad said, once again referencing the lockdown in February. “We teach our students to know that setbacks are simply feedback that inform us how to get better.”
“Things are happening and these things are going to make a difference,” he continued. “Better together has always been our mission and we need to continue to be together to be better together.”
The final installment of the Better Together community engagement series is sponsored by Owatonna Public Schools, the City of Owatonna – Human Rights Commission, the United Way of Steele County, and Owatonna Forward.
The event is open to the public and food will be provided.