The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has handed down a small fine to the city of Medford, along with direction to take immediate corrective action, following an investigation into two spills at the city’s wastewater treatment plant last year.
While the $5,100 fine is minimal in comparison to what Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen was anticipating, he emphasized during the Medford City Council meeting Monday night the significance of implementing the crucial corrective action without delay.
“That [fine] could have been $20,000 per day,” Petersen said, adding that the fine is specifically for the overflow that happened in April 2020. “If we don’t do corrective action, they could come back on us and start fining us $20,000 a day until it’s done.”
The fine and direction to take corrective action stems from a still ongoing investigation by the MPCA into the city’s plant following an overflow in April 2020 that resulted in 40,000 gallons of biosolids dumping into the Straight River. A second spill on Dec. 28 spilled 500 gallons of wastewater to the ground of the plant, but none of the biosolids spilled into the river, according to the MPCA.
The MPCA is alleging the city’s violations of state law include not properly operating and maintaining its facility and system, failing to prevent the unauthorized release of the biosolids into the river and failing to immediately report the Dec. 28 spill.
Though the corrective action directive and fine have been delivered to the city, MPCA spokeswoman Cathy Malakowsky said the agency has yet to conclude the investigation.
Petersen said, in speaking with the state duty officer with the MPCA, who has been working with the city regarding these issues, it was confirmed that by installing a fine screen would be considered the corrective action that needs to take place.
Following the removal of the plants grinder — a piece of equipment that shreds up solids and debris, such as rags, feminine hygiene products and inorganic material to keep them out of the processes, pumps and valves — a “makeshift” bar screen was put in place for more than five years. The screen, however, only catches approximately 25% of non-biodegradable material coming through the plant, resulting in the rest of the material plugging up various parts of the system. Councilor Chad Langeslag, who also serves as the water and wastewater commissioner for the council, said this directly resulted in the two 2020 spills, as debris caused the failure of a check valve in April and a clarifier in December.
The council unanimously agreed to move forward with the purchase of a fine screen from Huber Technology with a price tag of $59,000. The council also agreed to contract Eric Meester from Nero Engineering to implement the engineering involved in putting the screen in place. Meester has also been contracted by the city of Owatonna to head up their wastewater facility expansion project, slated to begin in 2022.
Petersen informed the council that if the city were to eventually build a new plant, or regionalize with a neighboring city, that the new fine screen could be relocated and reused. He added that he was surprised that the fine was not bigger, but Mayor Danny Thomas noted that the cost of the new fine screen and the necessary engineering costs to put it all in place should be considered part of the fine, too.
Once the screen is in place, Petersen will have to complete a report that documents the corrective action and forward it to the MPCA.