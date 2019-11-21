OWATONNA — With nearly all states legalizing medical marijuana and 10 states decriminalizing the recreational use of the substance, workplaces around the nation are facing what one expert is calling a “paradigm shift.”
Jo McGuire is the CEO and president of Five Minutes of Courage, where she uses her experience as a subject matter expert to focus on the impact of legal marijuana policies on young people, families, communities, and workplaces. McGuire is the founding chairman of the board of directors for the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association and advocates for safe and drug-free workplaces worldwide. As a part of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Business Bootcamp program and the South Central Minnesota Society for Human Resource Management, McGuire presented “Marijuana and the Workplace: What Every Employer Should Know” to more than 100 local business professionals on Thursday.
“We all know that marijuana is impairing, but this is a paradigm shift of young people who say that marijuana is not a drug and therefore is not impairing,” McGuire explained. “The greatest risk to federalized marijuana is workplace testing.”
While McGuire briefly went over contemporary cannabis products, potency levels, consumption methods, and other facts revolving around marijuana, the emphasis on her presentation revolved around safe and drug-free workplace policies as well as drug-testing policies.
“Your policy is your workplace bible,” she asserted. “It is a living, breathing document because the laws are constantly changing. You need to know where it is and what is says like the back of your hand.”
Because marijuana laws now vary state to state, McGuire said that using federal language in workplace policies involving drug use and testing is no longer good enough. She pointed out that discrimination laws involving those who use medical marijuana also come into play, which can make it that much harder for an employer to enforce a drug-free work place if there are not clearly defined policies in place.
“There are people who ask me about removing THC from their drug screening altogether and I am here to tell you that is a horrible idea,” McGuire said. “That puts all the liability of a workplace accident on the employer. If you use the ‘don’t know, don’t care, don’t want to know’ attitude, you will be 100% liable 100% of the time.”
McGuire suggests that employers do everything they can to help employees understand their drug policy, including their frequency in testing and what will happen if an employee tests positive for a substance. Opposed to immediate termination, she advises companies to write into their policy that either an individual who tests positive for a substance can reapply for their job in 30 days, they can go on suspension, or providing them substance abuse counseling and recovery.
“There are studies that show that people in recovery are better employees than people who have never used a substance,” McGuire said. “They are more loyal and dedicated because they are grateful to be given that second chance to be the best employee you can have. Look for ways to find second chances because it’s worth it.”
The main emphasis of McGuire’s presentation was that it is the employers right and responsibility to have a safe and drug-free workplace, protecting both the company and the other employees.
“At the end of the day this is about taking care of people,” McGuire said. “It is our responsibility to do the right thing.”
McGuire is a Certified Professional Collector and Trainer and a Certified Designated Employee Representative Trainer. She consults and trains professionals overseeing Safety Sensitive Employees in the compliance of federal DOT guidelines for drug and alcohol screening programs. She provides full and half-day workshops to help companies and employers create or revamp their workplace drug and drug testing policies.
For more information on McGuire and her services, visit JoMcGuire.org.