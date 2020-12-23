Thanks to a rich display of Christmas lights, a rural Steele County house has turned into quite the destination this year — and it’s all for a good cause.
Like so many Minnesotans, Duane and Kathy Knutson have developed a passion for Christmas lights. Starting in 2005, the Knutsons have invested in increasingly elaborate displays for their property, even though it’s located just outside of city limits and thus somewhat less visible.
Four years ago, the Knutsons decided to turn that passion into something that could benefit the community. As animal lovers, they decided to partner with Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota, a local nonprofit formerly known as “TNR” (Trap, Neuter or Re-Home) of Steele County.
Deb Webster Broad, the current President of Helping Paws, said that the “neuter” part of TNR is particularly important because reducing cat populations substantially is the only real way to ensure that all Rice County cats have a chance to have a decent quality of life.
According to Helping Paws’s website, just one unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce up to 48 kittens in a single calendar year. Across Rice County, Webster Broad said there’s many cats that are doing just that — but the cost of spaying is expensive.
“Vetting is probably our biggest expense,” she said. “Most of the time when we get calls for cats that are on a colony or a farm, there’s like 20 of them reproducing.”
Even as donations remain down amid the COVID pandemic, Webster Broad proudly noted that Helping Paws has succeeded in taking care of more than 180 cats this year, providing not just spaying or neutering but any other care and medical treatment they need.
That isn’t cheap, but it’s where the Knutsons have been able to help. While their display is free and open to the public, a free-will offering on-site has been generously supported by the large crowds who come out to see the lights, with all proceeds going to Helping Paws.
Cash isn’t the only thing that generous visitors are donating this year. The Knutsons have set up containers where people can donate bags of cat food, dog food or kitty litter, which will then be distributed to families in need.
And it isn’t only families who have seen a parent lose a job among the COVID-19 pandemic who are struggling to afford the costs needed to feed their pet. Too often, Knutson said that seniors on a fixed income have an issue doing it as well.
Thanks to Feline Rescue, another nonprofit focused on working to ensure a loving home for every cat, the Knutsons will also have a cat food giveaway on the third, with 100 16-pound cat food bags available free of charge, no questions asked.
Knutson said that many of those in need, especially seniors, are too proud or embarrassed to consider asking for help, leaving their animals to suffer. She strongly encouraged readers to check in on their friends and neighbors and pick up a bag for them if needed.
Even though the animal-centric work may be incredibly worthy, Knutson said it’s the lights themselves that are the biggest draw. This year, with many other Christmas activities on hold, Knutson said they’ve drawn visitors from all over the region.
“A lot of people just come because they like the lights,” she said. “They tell me that my display is the best in town — I’m flattered because there are a lot of other really good light (displays).”
Those who come from further away have been even greater in number this year, and Knutson said that they tend to like to linger awhile. One recent visitor enjoyed it so much that she drove through the display not just once or twice but five times.
“We have music with the lights, and there’s people who will sit there for 10-15 minutes and just listen to the music,” she said. “As long as they’re not blocking traffic, it’s not a problem.”
With more than 100 visitors on a recent night, the Knutsons have seen their donations double this year. Knutson said that she particularly cherishes seeing the warm smiles on the faces of children and families during a difficult time.
“It’s great to see people happy,” she said. We need that right now.”