Council members in Blooming Prairie decided to table Monday night a resolution officially closing the Pine Springs Pool for the 2020 season, opting to wait until May and see how the COVID-19 pandemic is then impacting the state.
Apart from the potential need to continue social distancing into the summer, with modeling from the University of Minnesota showing that the number of cases statewide will probably peak in mid-July, City Administrator Andrew Langholz said that another reason for closing the facility would be a lack of certified lifeguards.
“They get certified every other year. It just happens to be a bad year where we’d need a lot more certified this year and there are no classes,” he told officials, of pandemic-related complications.
In an April 8 memo to the council, Langholz said that Blooming Prairie currently has three lifeguards certified for this summer. With a statewide stay-at-home order now extended through May 4, he added that there won’t be enough time to get new lifeguards trained before the pool’s scheduled opening the first week of June, even if classes are offered later next month.
If the facility were to close for the summer, Langholz recommended using the time and pool budget to repair or replace the diving platform located in the middle of the pool. Additionally, he recommended that $5,000 then be used to hire part-time summer help for street and park maintenance.
At the meeting, Langholz said the blocks the city hopes to seal coat this summer need a fair amount of work and that additional crew members will help get the job done. In March, the council approved the 2020 seal coating project, not to exceed $35,000, and Langholz noted in a memo that the goal would be to complete 10 to 12 blocks. On Monday, he said the city is currently looking to work along Fourth, Fifth, Seventh and Eighth streets, in addition to Fourth Avenue and the western lanes of Memorial Drive.
Both the allocation of $15,000 for the diving tower repair and the additional funding to hire two part-time maintenance workers were included as separate action items to follow a closure of the pool itself for the upcoming season.
Council member Mary Kittelson was hesitant to make this decision in April, asking to hold off until next month.
“I’ll be the first to admit — there’s a practical side of it, but there’s that emotional side of it, too,” said Kittelson. “I think we want to give people hope that there’ll be something kind of normal happening in Blooming Prairie this summer and if we get to that point where May rolls around and we absolutely cannot, I would totally understand.”
Langholz said he wanted to get a plan in place for the summer if the pool were to be closed, but that it would be fine to hold off on making decisions until officials’ next meeting on May 11. With a local contractor in mind to do the repairs, he added that it shouldn’t be difficult to get those scheduled if they are approved next month.
Mayor Curt Esplan said the diving tower needs to be repaired in the near future no matter what, regardless of whether or not the facility is closed this year due to the coronavirus.
“We do need to get that diving tower repaired, and the pool would have to be closed for that — it doesn’t matter if it’s this year or next year,” he said. “We would also have to decide soon if we’re going to be able to do street repairs with some of the people that we’re considering.”
Langholz said that he’s uncertain exactly how long repairs to the diving platform would take, noting that it would depend on if the contractor recommended repairing or replacing the structure. Last year, he said an estimate came in at between $15,000 and $20,000, but that the project hasn’t gone out to bid yet for this summer — the decision to maybe pursue it this year as opposed to in 2021 being relatively recent, in light of the pandemic.
“We’re still going to come up with a bid for doing it in the meantime,” added Langholz, of what will happen between now and the next meeting. In total this year, he said the city has nearly $40,000 allocated for the pool, which doesn’t include estimated repair costs, which were slated to go on next year’s budget.
In his memo to the council, he added that the facility has been subsidized by taxpayers by roughly $27,000 annually for the last five years. With usage likely heavily limited this summer at best, he expressed concern that this gap between revenues and expenditures could widen if the pool were to open.
The council plans to revisit all three decisions and take action at its May 11 meeting.