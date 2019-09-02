OWATONNA — On one of the last summery mornings in August, Blanche Witzke relaxed at her kitchen table near the window. She watched as a few birds danced around outside and chuckled as she started to settle in to her memories.
It has been many years since Witzke had last thought of her brief time in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, but recent news had started to stir it all up again.
Despite being a part of a military organization — with the members undergoing training, doing calisthenics, wearing uniforms, and even marching to their own music — the cadet nurses of World War II have never been considered veterans. Lately, the U.S. Congress has been considering legislation that would view cadet nurses as “honorary” veterans, allowing them to receive service medals and burial benefits.
“I’m not sure how I feel about that,” Witzke laughed. “But I know one thing: it was quite the experience.”
Witzke’s uncertainty isn’t synonymous with opposition – it’s just that the thought had never crossed her mind before. But after her neighbor, Carolyn Soller, came across a news article about a cadet nurse in North Dakota, Witzke’s past suddenly became at the forefront of her present for the first time in decades.
It was only two days after she graduated high school that Witzke, just shy of her 18th birthday, had to report to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where one of the 1,100 schools provided training to more than 180,000 women who enlisted.
The Corps was created in the middle of WWII as a means to assist with the severe nursing shortage during the war. Many nurses had already been deployed overseas, leaving hospitals and clinics on the home front starved for help. The Corps mostly recruited women like Witzke who were fresh out of high school as well as women in the 20s and 30s.
“I didn’t know a soul when I arrived,” Witzke said about her first days in South Dakota in 1945. “I distinctly remember the discipline. Sure my folks were strict and I didn’t really run around, but in Sioux Falls if you didn’t make your bed perfect the head nurse would come around and she’d tear it apart and make you do it again.”
The work the cadet nurses were set out to do was serious, therefore their training was brutal according to Witzke. Because the hospital Witzke was stationed at was close to an Air Force Base, she said that the cadet nurses predominately cared for local patients. As they started treating soldiers, however, Witzke said it became the focus of their entire lives.
“We centered a lot on the courtesy for our patients,” she explained, adding that seeing soldiers with missing limbs was especially difficult for her. “I just remember going back to my room after helping the injured and feeling really sad for the person and their families. It was hard.”
Unfortunately, Witzke never obtained her registered nursing license as she became gravely ill in the beginning of 1946. She underwent multiple surgeries and was hospitalized for a little over a month, being sent home to Iowa to recuperate. Witzke started up her nursing again closer to home, but once again fell ill in July 1947, leading to an official discharge from the Corps.
Despite never becoming an RN, Witzke stayed in the health care field throughout her career life. She worked at the Owatonna Hospital as a surgical assistant for 22 years and cared for many people throughout her 60 years in Steele County. She was the soul caretaker for her husband while he battled cancer, only receiving help from hospice during the very last days of his life. Still today she cares for her neighbor down the hall who has Alzheimer’s, helping her with the TV and preparing lunch.
“I just like to help people,” Witzke asserted. “It’s what I’m supposed to do.”
Witzke said she is unsure of how many cadet nurses are still left in the world. The program only ran from 1943 to 1948, and as she delicately handled old photos of herself and her peers in their uniforms she stated that they have all since died. Witzke herself is approaching her 92nd birthday and suspects that she is one of the very few cadet nurses still alive.
“I said it before and I’ll say it again,” Witzke said with a coy smile. “It sure was an experience.”