As the entertainment world transitions out of an unusual time, the Merlin Players is preparing a show that puts ridiculousness back where it belongs — on the stage.
The Merlin Players’ production of “Present Laughter,” a comedy by British playwright Nöel Coward, premieres 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6 and 7.
“Present Laughter,” as lead actor Micheal Lambert described, follows the life and times of Garry Essendine and his relationship with his estranged wife, secretary, manager and producer, along with his friends. Set in Garry’s studio apartment in 1950s London, things get complicated as Garry battles a mid-life crisis while becoming entangled in the personal conflicts of his peers.
The 11 cast members of the production represent not only Faribault but Owatonna, Northfield, Webster and St. Paul. The cast includes Lambert, Kim Schaufenbuel, Susan Dunhaupt, Patrick Braucher, Larry Tolle, Stephanie Weiss, Dean Lamp, Faith Jameson, Sam Temple, Marcia Morris-Beck and Tania Legvold.
Lambert, who plays Garry Essendine, grew up in Faribault and has family in the area. While he lives in St. Paul now, he continues to think of Faribault as his theater home. He is a founding member of the Merlin Players and starred in the first Faribault Community Theater production, “Carousel,” in 1987 along with another “Present Laughter” cast member, Marcia Morris-Beck.
“It’s been a weird two years, so it’s been great being back on stage with so many of my friends,” Lambert said.
Lambert describes his character as “an egocentric actor who is convinced the world revolves around him and gets upset when that proves to not be true.”
Cast member Kim Schaufenbuel, of Owatonna, plays Liz, Garry’s wife and business partner.
“Liz keeps everyone in line, especially Garry,” Schaufenbuel said. “She’s very upbeat, sassy and focused on having a good result in everything that’s going on.”
Lambert has a deep admiration for “Present Laughter” playwright Nöel Coward, who he credits for knowing how to craft witty dialogue, characters and stage directions. The play, Lambert said, is like “Downton Abbey” meets “Knots Landing” and “Dynasty.”
Schaufenbuel said what she finds interesting about the show is the way the five characters who are business partners are committed to one another despite continuous arguments that go on throughout the show.
Director Julianna Skluzacek said she saw “Present Laughter” during the pandemic on a livestream platform with actor Kevin Kline portraying Garry Essendine in a Tony-winning performance.
the Merlin Players was supposed to do a musical for its summer production, but Skluzacek said she was nervous about including singing given the risk of COVID-19 spreading. She noted that all 11 cast members are fully vaccinated.
“Everyone is so excited to get on stage again,” Skluzacek said. “Really good actors took on small roles, which is just delightful … At the table read, we couldn’t stop grinning. It’s been a long time for a lot of people.”