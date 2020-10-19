A recent uptick in COVID-19 numbers has Owatonna schools continuing to carefully monitor the data, while maintaining consistency for its students.
Even though Steele County numbers have risen, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said Owatonna schools will be sticking with its current learning models for the time being.
The county numbers are just one factor in deciding the district's learning model, however that data alone doesn’t fully indicate the school’s risk level, as sometimes these numbers are specifically tied to something that isn’t related to the schools, for example an outbreak in a long-term living facility. Elstad says he is working with the Steele County Public Health Department weekly to dig deeper into the county data to get a better understanding of how the data relates to schools.
“We are always concerned about rising numbers, however there are a couple of things that we take into consideration,” Elstad said.
Additionally, the school looks at trending data to help guide their learning model decisions. One data point cannot drive the school’s learning model decision. Elstad says trending data usually includes three data points. He pointed out that numbers can go down as quickly as they went up. By gathering additional data points before making a learning model switch, Elstad said he hopes to make better decisions based upon multiple levels of data versus the one data point. The safety of staff and students continues to be a priority, he said.
Data providing the 14-day COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 people by county is updated every Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The data is collected to help guide districts when making decisions about which model to go with.
“The numbers lag a little bit, I think there is purpose in that, the purpose is that it allows us then to use that data, but then also use what we see as trending data, the more current data to kind of see what data points might be leading us to whether it’s changing to a different learning model,” Elstad said.
The collected data shows the most recent 14-day case rate for Sept. 20 through Oct. 3 at 19.9 cases per 10,000 for Steele County. This is up from the previous week’s rate at 16.9.
Repeatedly Owatonna school officials have said they understand that having consistency in everyday instruction is so important, especially for kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Currently elementary classrooms have no more than 20 students and students are spread out when feasible, according to Elstad. Students eat their lunches in their classroom and are avoiding large group gatherings to avoid transmission. Due to this conservative approach to in-person learning, Elstad said the elementary schools have really been set up to continue doing what they are doing and providing that consistency for their younger learners.
“I continue to tell our community members don't panic because one data point should not tell our story. If we start to see data trending upward we will respond and pivot as a school district, but until that time we want to make sure that we are paying attention to monitoring because you can spike and then it go right back down the next week," Elstad said.
Switching back and forth from one learning model to another every other week would be time consuming and create a lot of inconsistency, Elstad said. For now Owatonna school officials will continue to monitor the data.
“I watch the numbers like a hawk,” Elstad said, while encouraging other community members to do their part in decreasing the risk of spread by social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.