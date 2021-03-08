Hospital administrators in the area say inpatient numbers remain much lower than average, even as the prevalence of COVID-19 continues to drop.
The reduction of inpatient numbers has Allina Health's David Albrecht concerned about the possible impacts to long-term public health and the hospitals' financial outlook.
Albrecht, who is president of both Owatonna Hospital and District One Hospital in Faribault, noted the average daily census in Faribault is down to around 10, whereas in a typical year that number is closer to 16-20. In Owatonna, the average inpatient number is in the high 20s, slightly lower than the normal low- to mid-30s.
Albrecht attributes those changes to a decrease in Emergency Department admissions, a drop he says is due in part to people not coming forward with “significant health conditions,” reportedly leading to a spike of strokes and cardiac conditions within the hospital system area. That reduction is also being attributed to fewer respiratory pneumonia, norovirus and influenza cases due to more people isolating, social distancing, wearing masks and adopting strict hand hygiene measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Albrecht noted the same trend had been seen in the Southern Hemisphere in the previous months.
“It’s not unexpected, but it is different,” Albrecht noted. “Much different.”
Albrecht noted those changes have “significant implications” for hospitals that carry fixed costs to prepare for expected patient loads. Net revenue at Owatonna Hospital was down approximately $1 million in January. In Faribault, net revenue dropped approximately $350,000. The hospitals ran out of Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars last year, and a new stimulus package has not been released. Albrecht said he anticipates needing more federal funding this year because of the ongoing revenue losses, noting that he doesn’t believe the financial outlook will improve as the year continues because inpatient numbers typically drop in the spring and summer months.
“It is going to be a difficult year this year,” he said. “You can see everything lining up.”
NH+C: Inpatient numbers to grow
Northfield Hospital and Clinics Chief Financial Officer Scott Edin noted last month that inpatient admissions there were 17% under forecast, Emergency Department visits 30% lower than expected, and surgery procedures down 34%. Those numbers came as revenue remains much lower than expected while grants make up the difference.
In January, NH+C net operating revenue was $1.3 million under forecast. Gross revenue was $3.5 million lower than expected. Meanwhile, operating expenses were $82,000 over forecast and salaries $70,000 more than expected. However, NH+C recognized $500,000 of deferred COVID-19-related grants last month and received $16,000 of related grants.
NH+C CEO/President Steve Underdahl noted that prior to the spike in COVID cases across the Upper Midwest late last year, hospital volumes were increasing. Since then, those numbers have not fully recovered.
However, better days are reportedly ahead. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jeff Meland said hospital visits were 90% of expected revenue in February.
“It’s going to continue to grow,” he said of inpatient numbers.
Across the state, COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to remain at a relatively low number as more Minnesotans get vaccinated against the virus. From Wednesday to Thursday, 949 newly-reported cases were listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website along with 14 deaths.
The hospital’s positivity rate was nearing 3% late last month, far lower than the 20% the hospital system was reporting a few months ago. Anywhere from one to three NH+C patients reportedly have COVID-19 on a daily basis.
As of Saturday, Northfield Hospital +Clinics had allocated more than 7,000 first- and second-shot vaccine doses. The hospital system started the process with vaccinating those considered the oldest and most vulnerable. As of Friday, 4,070 of the 6,521 deaths from the virus across the state had been residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.