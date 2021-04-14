Striving to make the best out of challenging circumstances, 4-H officials across the country have put on their thinking caps to develop new ways to ensure youth are 'learning by doing.'
In Rice and Steele counties, extension educators have successfully developed virtual/hybrid opportunities for 4-H'ers and kept them involved throughout the pandemic. Club leaders also began taking a different approach to continue their members' typical community service and educational projects.
Steele County Extension Educator Tracy Ignaszewski said when the pandemic began to challenge current 4-H offerings, officials took some time to look at what programming might look like in a pandemic. They, like many, have adapted to continue reaching youth and keeping them engaged in learning. Ignaszewski said clubs took a longer pause throughout the summer and started becoming more active in the fall.
In Rice County, Extension Educator Kelly Chadwick said they slowly began offering in-person meetings and events in addition to continuing to offer virtual programs and project kits 4-H'ers put together in their homes.
With 4-H a program known for its hands-on-approach, Chadwick said they had to think outside of the box a little more.
"We will continue to look at the variety of opportunities that are out there, take advantage of them and keep an open mind and be willing to explore," said Chadwick. "Our ultimate goal is to have youth enjoy being in 4-H."
Looking ahead to fair time, Chadwick and Ignaszewski said both of their respective county fairs are being planned as usual, and that they're hoping for in-person opportunities.
Staying engaged
Both Steele/Rice County 4-H'ers had the opportunity to participate in a variety of new virtual offerings, including a cooking club that started last April. Beginning as a supper club, it has since turned into a time to encourage youth to be more confident in the kitchen, teaching youth skills/techniques needed for grilling, baking and cooking/preparing meals. Chadwick said community partners have also joined in on the virtual cooking sessions to share information about their jobs and connect youth with real life experiences.
After receiving feedback from 4-H'ers missing the social aspect of programs, Chadwick said they intentionally built in time where youth can interact and talk with each other during the cooking sessions. Due to the nature of the club and number of youth interested in participating, Chadwick said it might not have been that successful if offered in-person, because it would be difficult to fit all 30-40 participants in one kitchen. The virtual option not only allows for more flexibility with youth being able to participate in their own kitchen, but it can also reach more youth without additional costs.
Ignaszewski adds the kitchen program is also one of the county's biggest programs 4-H'ers have participated in. From the start, Ignaszewski said they learned that not everyone was on board with virtual programming due to the additional screen time it required. Ignaszewski said they tried to minimize that screen time by sending home project kits which only required a minimal screen time to check in.
"We kept the screen time low, but were still giving them a hands on activity," said Ignaszewski. "We wanted to keep the hands-on approach."
Ignaszewski said they've also set out to show club leaders through different ways to approach agenda items/meetings with a goal to get youth together and tie in more of a fun/social aspect.
While their typical service projects had to be put on hold, clubs in both counties still found ways to offer a helping hand in a safe way. From holding collection drives in the community, hosting workshops where 4-H'ers created projects to either give away as gifts for fundraisers or use as potential fair projects, mask making and cleaning parks, clubs were able to create numerous community service opportunities for members to participate in.
Rice County's Big Giants 4-H Club Leader Rachael Johnson said they've also found ways to be creative and think outside of the box when developing ideas for community service projects. Johnson said the Big Giants 4-H Club hosted a baby supplies drive and placed boxes at seven different drop-off locations around Northfield and Dundas. Collected supplies were then donated to the Northfield Community Action Center.
"I think that's one thing we found with the pandemic," said Johnson. "Finding other things we could do, since we couldn't do as much in-person. This was something everyone could be involved in some way without having a big group gathered together."
4-H'ers were also eager to find ways to continue helping the community amid the obstacles, as Johnson said they are the ones who do a lot of the planning and generating of ideas.
The cooking club has also been a hit for members of the Big Giants club, along with Johnson's 11 and 8 year-old children.
"The big thing with 4-H is that it's something the families can do all together, which is a really nice thing," said Johnson.