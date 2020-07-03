Summer concerts at the Central Park Bandshell are back Thursday, with seven shows in total slated for the months of July and August.
Organizer Jerry Besser said the annual series, known in past years as “11@7” is down to just seven performers with a later start to the season due to the pandemic. In deciding to get the series back up and running this summer, Besser took his cues in large part from neighboring cities which are once again hosting their annual outdoor concerts.
“Everything got delayed. We were observing what was transpiring and seeing places like Faribault starting theirs up in June,” he added. “I looked at what was happening in Owatonna during the summer and, besides the farmers market on Saturday mornings and fireworks on July Fourth, there really wasn’t anything else scheduled.”
Besser said he felt like people would want to get outside and see a show, and began working with performers and sponsors to get everything together. With businesses hit hard by the pandemic, many events are struggling more than before to find corporate sponsors. Besser said he is still working with some of the longtime downtown business contributors, although he does still need help funding shows for the month of August.
“We have got a couple sponsors that are a little out of the realm of what we’ve done in the past, but a couple area individuals are each sponsoring a band,” he added.
While Besser and his wife, Janet, have funded groups before, this year’s individual contributors are local politicians. Besser said both Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) and Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) reached out to him, and are each sponsoring a concert in July.
In terms of scheduling, Besser said he wanted to wait to start up until after the Fourth of July weekend. Due to the pandemic, he added that attendance is limited to 250 people in the park and said he is also encouraging attendees to listen from their cars.
“There are a number of people that listened from their cars anyway in the past, and that’s just limited to the road around the park,” he added. “Some might also just sit out in front of their cars or choose to do something like that.”
The pandemic has also impacted the performance lineup, with bigger groups like the Owatonna Community Band unable to safely rehearse and perform leading up to the summer season. According to an update posted to the group’s Facebook page in May, the ensemble cancelled all pre-fair performances and associated rehearsals. Since then, the Steele County Free Fair itself has also been cancelled due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
“Although it can’t now be predicted exactly how these related health threats will develop over the coming months, given the balance of all the information available to us at this time, we felt this was the only sensible, responsible and appropriate decision to make,” read the Community Band statement, “given in part the spatial realities inhering in rehearsal as well as performance settings.”
A much smaller ensemble, the duo Generation Gap, will kick off the series next week. The Mankato pair consists of Rod Scheitel and grandson Carter Quast playing popular music from the latter half of the 20th century. Overall, Besser said four of the seven acts this year are new to the concert series.
“We try to rotate to minimize the back-to-back years for most groups,” he added.