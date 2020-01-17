BLOOMING PRAIRIE — There may not be a monarchy in the United States, but when it comes to Blooming Prairie Jean and H Peterson are royalty.
When the couple first moved to town in 1966, they admittedly had no intentions of settling in the small community where H had landed his first teaching gig. However, 54 years later the dynamic duo has made a last impression on the small community through teaching, coaching, work with the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce, and endless civic service.
On Thursday night, the community came together to honor the Petersons as the 2020 Citizens of the Year.
“They have hearts for service that they were born with,” read a letter from the Petersons’ daughter, Sonja, that was shared during the annual banquet honoring her parents. “We were fortunate to have parents who were so involved and who made Blooming Prairie better than when they found it.”
Several people spoke during the banquet on Thursday to express the appropriateness of the Petersons' receiving such an honor. Old neighbors stated that they have always been giving on their time and talents to the community as well as being perfect examples of what it really means to be an Awesome Blossom. Business owners who became well acquainted with Jean during her years as the first chamber director described her as “the best example of what a small, rural community can accomplish” while people who knew H through his tenure as mayor described him as consistent and persistent.
“They have done a great amount of good things for our community,” said Barry Olson. “They are truly intertwined into this small town. No other person or persons are more deserving.”
Aside from teaching art and coaching football, wrestling, and golf, H first joined the Blooming Prairie City Council in 1995. Nine years later, he was elected mayor — a title he held until 2018. H also volunteered for the ambulance and took part in both city and county planning and zoning.
Jean was the first chamber director and remained in that position for 20 years. She has served on numerous boards and committees and, along with H, has been active in many clubs and organizations.
After about an hour of hearing from neighbors, friends, and colleagues, the two were presented as the citizens of the year and were met with an instantaneous standing ovation.
“When we moved here we had one question, can two kids from the suburbs come to a little town and find happiness?” H said when he addressed the crowd alongside his wife. “I think that has been clearly answered tonight.”
“We found true happiness here,” he continued. “We choose to live here. We love it here. This is our home and it always will be.”