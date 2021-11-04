An Owatonna man has been sentenced to probation for making terrorist threats in June.
Mark Patrick Dooney, 58, was sentenced Wednesday in Steele County District Court to two years supervised probation after he pleaded guilty in August to making terroristic threats, a felony, this summer. Per his plea agreement, a misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, a female told Owatonna police in June that Dooney was threatening to kill her and then himself. An officer had previously responded in 2010 to a domestic between Dooney and the same victim where a handgun was involved, according to court records.
In an agreement between Dooney and county prosecutors, the court placed Dooney on probation and will dismiss the terroristic threats card if he successfully completes probation.
As a part of his probation, Dooney must complete a domestic abuse evaluation and cognitive skills training. He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, entering bars or liquor stores and possessing or owning firearms.