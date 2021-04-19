An Owatonna woman had multiple charges against her dismissed in Steele County Court after she pleaded guilty to one of the lesser charges on Monday.
Tiffany Marie Gilbertson, 24, was originally charged in January with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking while possessing a dangerous weapon, both felonies. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
On March 18, Gilbertson pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of domestic assault by causing fear of immediate bodily harm or death. In her plea, Gilbertson wrote that on Jan. 13 she caused fear in the victim during an argument where she went outside to use a screwdriver to deflate their tires. Gilbertson said the victim was intimidated that she may use the screwdriver on them.
Per the plea agreement, the other three charges against Gilbertson were dismissed. Gilbertson will receive her sentencing for the gross misdemeanor charge on June 14 with Judge Joseph Bueltel residing.