In the battle between experienced Medford mayors, former mayor Danny Thomas has edged out incumbent Lois Nelson to take the head seat at City Hall.
As of 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, Nelson, who had has represented Medford as its mayor 11 years with a 12-year gap, received 175 votes – 25% - falling short of Thomas by 333 votes. Thomas, who served as Medford’s mayor for one term after being elected in 2008, received 74% of the votes.
Nelson, a retired teacher from Riverland Community College, was first elected mayor in 1997, serving one term and losing her re-election to Daniel Kaiser within five votes. Nelson made a run for mayor against Kaiser again in 2004, but was once again defeated by only a handful of votes. It wasn’t until Thomas decided not to run for re-election in 2012 that Nelson was able to find herself back in the mayor’s seat. Nelson ran unopposed in 2016.
Thomas had been vocal about his disappointment in the way the city has been run in recent years, specifically with three major infrastructure projects scheduled in Medford’s near future. He has been one of biggest advocates in the last year for slowing down on the Main Street reconstruction project – a projected $2.2 million venture – and including more community input and involvement. Thomas has also expressed concern about prioritizing the city’s wastewater plant that is nearing maximum capacity.