After a tremulous year for people everywhere, the need for help to get out of crisis has never been greater. Though the financial uncertainty many faced left nonprofits depending on donors in uncharted territory, the Steele County community has once again proven where their priorities land.
“We knew there were people displaced from work and probably wouldn’t be able to donate this year, even if they normally were regular donors,” said Annette Duncan, president of the United Way of Steele County. “What we found, though, were those who were able to retain work and still able to give gave more than they have ever given before.”
At the end of the United Way Campaign, Duncan announced that every commitment UWSC made to their partner agencies will be fulfilled thanks to the generous donations of individuals and businesses in the community. Though the campaign goal of $800,000 was not met, Duncan said they were shy by only $20,000 – more than enough to provide the commitments made to the various nonprofits in the area that provide crucial services to those in need.
“This community steps up time and time again to make sure that everyone has what they need and cover for those who can’t help until they are once again able to – then they too will pay it forward,” Duncan said. “Steele County is always paying it forward to make sure we have what we need to fill the needs of our community.”
Reaching 97% of the overall goal, the campaign brought in a total of $779,201. While a couple thousands of dollars continued to come in after the cutoff for the 2021 campaign, Duncan said they will put that money toward next year so they can continue to fill those commitments made every year.
Though the goal wasn’t met, Duncan said they were able to bring in almost the same amount of money as they did the previous year. In fact, this is the third largest campaign year for UWSC since 2007. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Duncan said this is an extremely monumental accomplishment.
“Generally speaking, rural United Ways in Minnesota did not do so well – a lot of our counterparts around us kind of struggled and had to try to get creative with how they were allocating funds,” Duncan said. “Not everyone was as fortunate as we are here in Steele County where we are able to make every single commitment without cutting back.”
Duncan said the funding their partner agencies receive from UWSC is more important now than ever as many are reporting an increase in first-time users of their services. Because of the successful campaign, Duncan said they are able to help these nonprofits meet the increased need.
“Asking for help is really not an easy thing, especially when you’ve never had to,” Duncan said. “It’s one thing with generational poverty, which is a reality in our community, but for individuals who hadn’t had to experience that before to have to ask for help for the first time, that’s a struggle in and of itself. Had they been rejected or turned away because of difficulties with funding, they probably would have completely stepped back and said they would figure it out some other way and in turn their situation would have gotten worse because there really isn’t another way.”
With COVID-19 causing everything to change, Duncan said it put UWSC and their corporate campaign leader Wenger Corporation in a unique situation to think outside the box and revamp an already successful process. Duncan said the end result adapted the way business internal fundraise even better and that she is looking forward to continuing forward with some of the new things they have learned.
“Wenger was super successful in getting people engaged, even though they were a hybrid set up with so many people working virtually,” Duncan said. “They really paved the path for other campaigns in the future.”
Additionally, Duncan said UWSC say 325 new campaign donors this year on both the individual and business level – another element assisting in fulfilling the commitments to partner agencies providing crucial services.
“Think about it – what are those programs in place for? To help people transition out of crisis,” Duncan said. “Last year that is what it was all about all the time: crisis. People found themselves in situations they never could have fathomed, we all experienced something we never thought we would in our lifetime. But the community came together and decided to help keep that safety network there to help get others back on track. That is what it’s all about.”
Though the campaign has come to an end, Duncan said their work is far from over. With never ending projects and the need for help only growing, the UWSC staff and volunteer team hasn’t skipped a beat. In the near future, Duncan said they are working on their “Volunteers United” program that will help connect volunteers to opportunities in the area, as well as several other behind-the-scenes projects.
“Even when you don’t see us, we’re there and we’re doing something,” Duncan said. “And the work we are doing is important.”