Holding true to a longstanding tradition, the American Legion Post 77 in Owatonna hosted its annual free Veterans Day lunch on Wednesday.
"As long as we can safely continue the tradition, we're going to," said Brandon Noble, the gambling manager at the Legion. "We want our local veterans to know that we appreciate them and everything they've done and continue to do."
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Noble said they were still able to serve 50 people during the lunch - roughly half of what they serve during a normal year. As they have done in previous years, the people were served at the table versus a buffet-style set up, a precaution Noble said was extra important in 2020.
"We never really have done a buffet-style thing, we've always served to the individuals," Noble said. "We look at it as - it's our turn to serve you as thanks for your service."