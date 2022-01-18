The Blooming Prairie Cancer Group is no stranger to beating their personal records year after year in their various fundraising efforts, and this year has already started off as no exception.
During Saturday’s Eagles Cancer Telethon, the group broke their record yet again and was able to donate $200,000.
“I think this was the largest donation the telethon has ever received, as well as being the biggest we’ve ever given,” said Cheri Krejci with the BP Cancer Group. “I think we will have a hard time beating this one, if we ever do.”
Krejci has been a prominent member of the Cancer Group for more than 17 years. When she was first involved, she and other members had no idea it would turn into today’s success. The Eagles Cancer Telethon was what kick-started the group to be formed in 2001 by 80-year-old Eunice Coughlin.
“I have to imagine Eunice is smiling down on us,” Krejci said. “A handful of members were able to go to the telethon and surprise them with the check. They had no idea how much we were donating, so that was a real treat.”
The Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon is a nonprofit charity, based in Rochester, that operates year-round. According to the organization’s website, money raised through the 20-hour long annual telethon goes toward cancer research at three are institutions: the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, the Hormel Institute at the University of Minnesota and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota. The grand total raised at this year’s event was $955,614.
When Coughlin formed the group, the first donation to the telethon was a modest $1,700. The group and community support has since grown tenfold.
“All the events we’ve had have made us so excited and thankful for all of the support,” Krejci said. “Especially with this being our 20th anniversary of participating in the telethon.”
The annual pancake breakfast took place Sunday, following the Eagles Telethon, and though not as many people were able to make it as anticipated, Krejci said because COVID-19 and the influenza cases have been increasing, she wasn’t surprised with the smaller number of people in attendance. Regardless, Krejci said the breakfast was still a success.
The annual “Coyotes Fur Cancer” hunt also produced less pelts than normal due to the lack of snowfall when the hunt occurred. However, according to Krejci, $17,000 were still able to be raised for the community fund.
“The community fund has been a blessing to so many people in the community,” Krejci said. “In 2021, we were able to donate $19,000 in assistance to people in the area that are battling cancer.”
Following the annual Cancer Auction in October, the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group surpassed one of the biggest milestones yet — they surpassed the $1 million mark of donations received to the group.
“We are endlessly grateful for the donations and support from the community and surrounding areas,” Krejci said. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”
Though Krejci the group doesn’t set formal goals for their fundraising efforts, she said every dollar counts and the group accepts whatever the community is willing to give.
“It takes several villages and we are so thankful. All of us members are here for a reason, and that’s being affected by cancer in one way or another,” Krejci said. “It’s not glamorous. We just help where we can and do the best we can do for our cause.”
The next big fundraising event for the group will be a Purse Bingo in April at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club. Tickets are already on sale, but all 250 tickets for the first session sold out within the first 24 hours. Tickets are still available for the second session at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the purse bingo can call or text Krejci at 507-438-6895 or send a message to the BP Cancer Group Facebook page.