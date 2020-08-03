After clearing the property of the buildings that formerly housed the highway maintenance operations complex for Steele County, the county is once again attempting to sell the property.
“It’s been 10 years since the great flood of September 2010,” said Scott Golberg, the county administrator. “Here we are, still with the properties. We’re ready to give it another go and see if there is any interest that will bring in proposals out there.”
The properties in question, which sit along Hoffman Drive in Owatonna, have been vacant since the 2010 flood damaged the buildings and displaced the highway department to a leased space on 30th Place in Owatonna. The Steele County Board of Commissioners was determined to find a long-term solution for the site and the department.
Since then, the Steele County Highway Department has relocated to the new Public Works building just outside city limits on Hoffman Drive northwest, and the former sites have been through two unsuccessful rounds of Request for Proposals.
In 2016, the Steele County Board of Commissioners put out the first Request for Proposals, or RFP, after a recommendation from the city of Owatonna and Owatonna Partners for Economic Development – also known as OPED. At the time, the city was focused on redevelopment of the main corridor that leads into downtown Owatonna. The RFP process allows for the board to specify what it’s looking for in the property and have developers submit proposals based on that requirement.
The first round of RFP came up dry, with not a single proposal being submitted.
Golberg said that the board made a second attempt to solicit proposals in late 2017, with that round bringing in one proposal.
“It didn’t materialize,” Golberg said of the lone proposal submitted. “We just couldn’t get it to the finish line of the sale.”
Since then, Golberg said the board agreed to remove the potential obstacles that may have been standing in the way for future use and development: the buildings.
“The number one obstacle was the buildings, which would have been a cost for anyone to remove them,” Golberg said. “They couldn’t be used because they were in the flood plain, so they were non-conforming to use and zoning would have never allowed it. They were an impairment on the property.”
Golberg said that the flood plain itself is another obstacle, though it is one that the County has little control over. He said that any construction that would be done there if a developer wanted to create any type of structure would first require a lot of fill material in order to get the property above the 100-year flood elevation level.
“All these things are cost, cost, cost for somebody to utilize the property for some type of building construction,” Golberg said. He added that there are, however, other uses that wouldn’t require fill material, such as a used car lot or an open storage area.
“Now that we’re set up in the new Public Works facility, we just don’t have a use for this property,” Golberg said. “We are really hoping to have some proposals to consider, but it’s still a flood plain property and that’s the reality, which is a pretty significant impediment.”
The RFP process opened to bid on Wednesday and will remain open until noon on Monday, Aug. 17. The property has been split into two parcels – the north and south property. Each property will be considered separate and will each require a separate proposal, but prospective developers are not required to submit proposals for both parcels, though they are welcome to.
According to the county’s data, the intersection of North Street and Hoffman Drive – also County State Aid Highway 45 – carries an average traffic county of 18,900 vehicles a day, with 10,000 of those on Hoffman Drive. Both the north and the south parcels are visible on Hoffman Drive, and the north parcel is visible on North Street.
The full Request for Proposal and forms can be found on the Steele County website at co.steele.mn.us/divisions/administration/new_page/indec.php.