A argument between two Owatonna men ended with one dead, the other charged with his murder.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, of Owatonna, was charged Wednesday morning in Steele County court with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle – all felonies — in the Sunday night stabbing death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police officers were dispatched to Dartt’s Park in Owatonna for a reported stabbing at 5:17 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found Mohamed, 32, unconscious, lying on the ground of the park’s southeast parking lot, and with a stab wound to his chest. Emergency responders tried to revive Mohamed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
While on the scene, Mayo Clinic helicopter paramedics told officers that they observed a knife lying in the grass as they were approaching the victim. An officer located a green brass knuckles knife in the grass just east of the baseball field and a silver brass knuckles knife.
Officers spoke to three witnesses at the scene all who identified the suspect as Hassan. The witnesses were not identified by law enforcement in the criminal complaint.
The first witness, identified as Witness 1 in the complaint, said that they had been at Owatonna's Manthey Park earlier where Hassan and the victim had a disagreement. Witness 1 said that after they left the park, he and Hassan were stopped by Owatonna officers before going to Dartts Park to “hang out.” At the park, the witness said Mohamed and two other men approached them and that Mohamed and Hassan reportedly began fighting.
Witness 1 reportedly told police that Hassan had a knife and that after Mohamed was stabbed that Hassan stole the witness' vehicle and left the park.
The second witness told officers that when he was at Manthey Park with Mohamed and that Hassan was looking to fight Mohamed, according to court records. Witness 2 reported that Hassan punched the witness’ car window with brass knuckles, shortly before Mohamed and that witness headed to Dartts Park.
The men reportedly parked in the main lot off Cherry Street, with Hassan arriving shortly after and yelling at Mohamed. As Witness 2 approached Hassan, Mohamed reportedly moved the vehicle to the park's other lot. When Mohamed got out of the vehicle, the witness alleged, Hassan stabbed him.
The third witness, identified as Witness 3, said that Hassan began chasing Mohamed with a knife. Witness 3 said that Hassan had a brass knuckle knife on each hand and that Mohamed was running away from Hassan.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest, and ruled his death as a homicide.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist with the investigation Sunday. Both the Owatonna police and the BCA identified Hassan as a person of interest Monday, asking the public's for help in locating him. Hassan was arrested without incident in Minneapolis and booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Tuesday morning before being transferred to the Steele County Detention Center.
Steele County Judge Joseph Bueltel set bail for Hassan without conditions Wednesday at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.