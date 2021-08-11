Apogee Enterprises, the parent company of Viracon, on Wednesday announced plans to realign and simplify its business structure, including closing two plants and moving work from one to its Owatonna facility.
The move, company executives said, will bring a stronger focus to serving customers, enable a more competitive cost model, and better position the company for future growth and improved profitability. These actions are the initial steps in executing the company’s new enterprise strategy, which include:
• Focusing the architectural glass segment to emphasize premium, high-performance products. As a result, the company will close the Viracon facility in Statesboro, Georgia. Work currently performed in Statesboro will be transitioned to the company’s Owatonna facility, which has adequate capacity to support the additional activity. The company will also exit the Velocity business and close its facility in Dallas.
• Align Architectural Framing Systems into two business units, to increase focus on target markets, better serve customers, improve operational execution and reduce overall costs.
• Moving the Sotawall business, which is currently a part of AFS, into the Architectural Services segment. This will unify Apogee’s market offerings for larger, custom façade projects. This transition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
“Through our enterprise strategy work, we are developing a roadmap for Apogee to become the economic leader in our target markets, bringing the best value to our customers,” said Ty R. Silberhorn, Chief Executive Officer. “Our goals are to focus on the most attractive long-term opportunities, while ensuring we have the operating model and capabilities needed to consistently deliver profitable growth. The actions we are announcing today will better align our organization and cost structure to achieve these objectives.”
The company will begin executing these actions immediately and expects to be substantially completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. When completed, the restructuring actions announced today are expected to reduce the company’s workforce by approximately 400 employees. These actions build on the company’s previously announced restructuring and cost savings initiatives.
In October 2020, the company announced that it had identified opportunities for $10 to $20 million of annualized cost savings, to be achieved by the end of fiscal 2023. With today’s announcement, the company now expects to achieve $20 to $30 million of annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2023.