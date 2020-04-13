One man was hospitalized and his mobile home is considered a total loss after a Sunday fire in Dodge Center.
Dodge Center firefighters were called to the blaze about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the Valley View Trailer Court. The family initially indicated a cigarette might have started the fire, according to a release from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.
When deputies arrived, flames were coming out of the west side windows and door of the mobile home. The owners, 65-year-old Jackie Odell and his wife Debra, were standing outside the home.
Jackie Odell, who was using his own oxygen tank and struggling to breath, was switched to a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy’s oxygen tank and seated in the back seat of the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
Deputies then checked on occupants in the neighboring trailers, who Rose reported were OK. When a Dodge Center ambulance arrived, Jackie Odell was transferred into the ambulance for care and later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Firefighters worked the fire scene for nearly three hours. In addition to the Odell's trailer, the siding of two neighboring trailers was also damaged.
Red Cross was contacted to provide any needed assistance to the Odells and other families impacted.
The Dodge Center Fire Chief contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office, which will begin its investigation Monday.
As of Monday morning, there were no updates on Jackie Odell’s condition, according to Rose.