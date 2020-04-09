Weeks before the governor’s office issued a stay-at-home order for Minnesota, major events in Steele County were being cancelled in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The North American Farm and Power Show was the first to go, quickly followed by the cancellation of the KOWZ & KRUE Home and Recreation Show and the rescheduling of Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament.
As other annual events in the area continue to be cancelled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus, there is one group marching forward with nothing but smiles and optimism.
“We’re having a fair,” said Scott Kozelka, manager of the Steele County Free Fair. “We are staying positive, doing our normal maintenance and talking to vendors. We are preparing for our fair like normal.”
According to Kozelka, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions is already reporting a loss of $1.5 billion in fairs and festivals that haven’t happened due to COVID-19. In Minnesota, he said there hasn’t been any discussion on county fairs not happening as usual, and the Minnesota State Fair is still moving forward as well.
“We have to plan accordingly,” Kozelka said. “If we were to take two months off just to see how [COVID-19] plays out, and then we still are having our fair in August, that would be way too overwhelming. On May 4 we will be able to see more on where the state and the nation are at, but for now we have to keep moving forward.”
Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extended the stay-at-home order to May 4, but Minnesota is only one small piece of the puzzle that makes up the Steele County Free Fair. Vendors who attend the local county fair come from all over the United States. Because of their travel and the uncertainty of what events could be canceled in the near future, Kozelka said that some vendors may elect to drop out of the SCFF if their other gigs in the area don’t pan out.
“We are right between the Wisconsin State Fair and the Minnesota State Fair,” Kozelka said. “This could really affect our mapping, so we have to be prepared.”
Kozelka is determined to remain positive, though, and he isn’t the only one anticipating for a successful 2020 fair.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier shares Kozelka’s optimism that Minnesota will be ready for social events like the fair come August.
“It has to happen,” Meier said with a laugh. “I feel like everyone in Minnesota right now is doing what they can and giving of themselves by staying home and doing all those things so that we can be in a position where we’re going to enjoy our summer.”
The fair is one of the biggest annual economic booms for Steele County, with Meier estimating a roughly $5.5 million impact to Owatonna and the immediate surrounding area. An average of 300,000 people attend the SCFF annually, with 100,000 of those being visitors from outside the county. With all the events that have been canceled thus far, Meier said that it’s an economic boom they will definitely need.
“Every time we hear another event has canceled it’s a little bit of a gut punch,” Meier said. “We are excited, though, when they are able to still hold the event at a different time or in a different way, and we know that they have to make the decision and are understanding of that. It’s just sad because these events become part of our identity as a community.”
Other events that have been canceled include the From the Heart charity race on May 2 and the Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and Blues Festival on May 29. Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament, which was originally scheduled the first weekend of May, has since been rescheduled twice. The main tournament will take place Sept. 10-13, with a potential tournament for the teams who cannot make the September tournament during the first weekend of July. According to tournament organizer Loren Dietz, 100 teams have already committed to the September tournament. The Owatonna Farmers Market will also push back its opening day, for a tentative target of mid-June.
“All of these events draw people from outside of the area and anytime you do that there is a real positive economic impact,” Meier said. “It also draws people to see what your town is all about and those seeds that get planted can be hard to quantify what kind of doors that opens.”
Kozelka is adamant that the fair board is moving forward with the 2020 fair.
“The last time we didn’t have a fair was during World War II, and two years later in 1945 the war ended during fair week,” Kozelka said. “This could be something that brings Steele County back together. So stay safe, stay positive, and we’ll see you at the fair.”
The 2020 Steele County Free Fair is scheduled for Aug. 18-23.