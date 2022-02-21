An Owatonna woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly was in possession of meth within a school zone in Waseca.
Vanessa Rodriguez, 34, was charged by summons Jan. 28 in Waseca County District Court with one count of controlled substance crime in the third degree, a felony. The charge stipulates the infraction occurred within a school zone.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified Jan. 14 of a disturbance at Bethlehem Inn, a transitional home for women and children in Waseca. Staff reportedly told police Rodriguez was staying at the facility, but was refusing to take a urinalysis test, and per the facility’s policy needed to leave because of her refusal. Police arrived on the scene and reported Rodriguez was “clearly under the influence” as she was “acting strangely, speaking nonsense and being aggressive toward officers.” Rodriguez eventually left the facility, but allegedly stood outside yelling and swearing loudly until an arrest warrant was issued and she was taking into custody without incident.
On Jan. 18, staff followed up with police and stated they had searched the room assigned to Rodriguez and located several baggies that appeared to have “marijuana seeds” inside them and a rubber tube that had white residue inside of it, according to court documents. Staff reportedly requested an officer collect the items, and provided police with a copy of the facility’s policies and rules.
The residue in the tube field tested positive for methamphetamine, but there was not enough substance inside the baggies to field test for marijuana or weight, according to court records.
An officer reportedly spoke with Rodriguez while she was in custody at the Steele County Detention Center about the items found in her room, which she initially denied belonged to her. According to the report, Rodriguez later stated everything in the room belonged to her, including the items taken into evidence.
Bethlehem Inn is within a school zone, located across the street from Sacred Heart School on West Elm Avenue.
Rodriguez has a sordid criminal history dating back to 2010, including a 2019 felony conviction in Steele County for theft of a motor vehicle. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 15.