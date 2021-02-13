Theresa Vold says her husband, Todd, always seems to come up with creative ideas, especially when it comes to landscaping and devising unique yard ornaments around their home.
"He tells me his ideas and I'm like 'Huh, OK,' and I wait a little bit and they just appear," said Theresa with a laugh.
Among Todd's ideas is one area residents traveling Rice County Road 39 in Warsaw have probably seen.
The Volds memorial wall, filled with an array of metal cutouts honoring the fallen with tributes to 9/11 firefighters raising the flag at Ground Zero and U.S. Marines in February 1945 raising the stars and stripes during the Battle of Iwo Jima, along with the words "They Gave Their Lives for our Freedom" along the perimeter of one cutout and "We will Never Forget" across the background of the wall. The memorial wall has been displayed along the Volds property off 230th Street West in Faribault since 2014.
Following the 9/11 attacks, Todd knew he wanted to create a memorial honoring the fallen, but it took a few years to finalize and execute a plan. He also wondered where it should be located, since their house is well off the road and would not allow many to see it. That's what led him to create it near the road, for all to see.
"…It was to honor all people that stand up and sacrifice for the good of all of us," said Todd. "Normally I keep my thoughts to myself, but with this I wanted everyone to know how strong I felt about it. That's why it's by the road."
Both Todd and Theresa have family members with a military background. Todd's dad served in the Navy and Theresa's dad serving in the Air Force. Todd also served in his younger years, though not on active duty. Theresa indicates Todd's dad was on the first ship to go into Japan after the atomic bombs were dropped in August 1945.
Theresa said Todd has always been very patriotic and has put a lot of time and thought into the memorial wall.
Todd, along with his brother, both of V&M Engineering and Manufacturing in Faribault, used a laser-cutting machine to create the cutouts and the letters above the wall.
When the memorial wall was created, a cousin of one of the Vold's friends, Claire Ellendson hand painted the cutouts for Todd. At the time, Ellendson was a senior in high school. Over the years, the paint started to peel off so Todd had them repainted last summer by Ricco Ramirez, who does painting for Gold Star Amusement. Some modifications were made to the cutouts after Todd bounced some of his ideas off Ramirez. Together, their ideas led to a scenic landscape on the original black and white cutout in the middle, along with the addition patriotic stars and stripes to the letters in the background and color to the Iwo Jima soldiers. The paintings, Theresa notes are very realistic and detailed, right down to the wristwatch.
Over the years, Theresa said they've received a lot of compliments and often notice many stopping by to take photos.
Todd added, "Everybody loves it, lots of people come and get right up to the wall and take pictures. Some pull up in the driveway and compliment it and share stories about their family members who served."
Along with the tributes to those who have served, there are some other elements that add to the unique story of the wall's history, like a gorilla statue, bird houses and a multi-dimensional cross.
The big gorilla located behind the wall to the left, is something Theresa said Todd spotted at Nagel Sod and Nursery in Medford and gazed at each time they drove past it. One day, Theresa went to Nagel's and found there was really good sale on the gorilla. Theresa said the gorilla was the first item placed down where the wall currently is and recalls telling people to turn when they see the big gorilla. Now they use the memorial wall as a point of reference. In the background of the memorial are a series of bird houses Theresa's dad made for Todd to put up. Theresa estimates the bird houses have been up for at least 10 years or so. A multi-dimensional cross was also made to depict a cross when looking at it head on and resemble a fish when looking at it from the side.
Numerous flags complete the memorial wall, though Todd takes them down each winter to keep them intact. Next up on Todd's list of things to do to keep the wall in good condition is switching the bird houses out, as they'v become weathered over the years.