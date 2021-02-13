Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin for tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chill values during this time are expected to range between 35 degrees below zero and 50 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through today along and north of a line from Montevideo, to St. Cloud, to Mora. In the advisory area, wind chill values will be near 25 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect Sunday night through Monday morning for areas west of Interstate 35, where wind chill values around 35 degrees below zero will be possible. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 1 PM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&