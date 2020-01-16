OWATONNA — The City of Owatonna is booming with industrial growth, and city officials are expecting to see that reflected in upcoming years through new housing development.
Despite a small decrease in the number of new homes built and permits issued in 2019 compared to the year prior, Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker stated that the city is still on trend for housing growth.
“For the last four we’ve been in that 30 to 40 range, which has bounced up and down,” Klecker explained, noting that 35 new homes were built in 2019 compared to the 44 homes built in 2018. “We’re still right in that ballpark.”
Of the 35 new homes erected in Owatonna last year, Klecker said that 29 of them are single family homes while six of them are attached single family dwellings, most commonly townhomes.
Though there was a small decline in the number of new houses that went up, Owatonna is still ranked third in the region for most housing developments, trailing only Rochester and Mankato who saw 289 and 75 new homes in 2019, respectively.
“We have always typically trailed behind Rochester and Mankato and remain third most in southern Minnesota in new construction, even prior to and during the recession,” Klecker said. “We’re growing on the economic development side, so we have a lot of new jobs and a large demand for workers and housing in Owatonna.”
Other communities in southern Minnesota fell quite below Owatonna with new homes built last year, with North Mankato being the closest in comparison with 25 new homes built. The other community numbers are New Ulm with 24, Faribault with 17, Austin with 14, Northfield with 13, Winona with eight, and Albert Lea with five. All of the communities saw a similar decline in new homes compared to 2018, with the exception of Austin, which climbed up from 10 the previous year.
Klecker stated that he believes Owatonna’s continue economic growth is the biggest driver for Owatonna being so far ahead of the rest of the pack, and he doesn’t foresee that changing anytime soon.
“After the several announcements last year of new businesses coming to town and a new high school opening in 2023, we’re going to see a big demand for more workers and therefore a big demand in more housing,” Klecker said. “Usually a new high school drives new home construction up, too, as it’s often a draw for families looking to relocate.”
“Overall, we anticipate our number of new homes to keep climbing its way up,” he continued.
Though a majority of new housing development has remained on the north and northeast side of the city, Klecker said he anticipates new housing development to migrate to the southeast side of the city near the location of the new high school.
There are currently more than 300 lots available in the city to build on. Klecker said he expects to see the number of new subdivisions climb within the next few years, as well, as the inventory of single family lots start to deplete.
“What’s pushing against the number of new homes being built is that the cost of new construction is high,” he explained. “That’s the battle that everyone is kind of fighting right now, so we will definitely be focusing in the next few years how to find more affordable ways to get new housing built.”