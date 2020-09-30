The Owatonna Public Utilities Commission’s plan to use federal COVID-19 funding to help customers during the pandemic was defeated before it began, but the commission is still interested in working with residents facing facing past due payments.
The commission originally planned to use the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide a credit on bills for customers who had been laid off or had their hours reduced, according to CEO and General Manager Roger Warehime.
The commission approved of dispersing up to $100,000 of the city’s CARES Act funding in the form of grants to the residential OPU customers and sent the request to the city. But ultimately, the city’s attorney and consultant determined the grant program didn’t align with the federal requirements for the funding and could ultimately result in the city having to pay back those funds.
“The prohibitions around using CARES funding is that it cannot be used to make up for lost government revenue,” Warehime said. “To me that is taxes and utilities are a different thing, but in the end we just couldn’t make it work.”
However, it does not appear that many of OPU’s residential customers are struggling to make payments due to COVID-19, Warehime said. The utilities company has been making additional outbound calls to check in on customers and Warehime said he feels confident that most are in good standing.
“We are not seeing a huge increase in past-due amounts,” Warehime said. “But we will always try to find whatever we can for our customers and find whatever programs that come around to help them. This one would have just been unique because we would be doing the program ourselves.”
If residents are experiencing hardships paying their utility bills, Warehime encourages them to call customer service to review their options. He said these could range from statewide programs to figuring out a different payment plan.
“Sometimes we have customers who aren’t paying their bill because they can’t pay the whole amount,” Warehime said. “We would be happy to work with them to figure out how much they can pay so they don’t get further behind.”
In other news from OPU, a 16-year-old joint service agreement has been dissolved between the company and Steele Waseca Coop that won’t cause a disruption or changes to customers living in the impacted area, located on the north part of town between Cedar Avenue and St. Paul Road. When city limits expanded in 2004 and a new development was constructed in what was once a Steele Waseca Coop territory, the two electric companies developed a unique agreement where OPU would make small, indefinite payments to the other company. Warehime said this agreement was untraditional and that usually in these situations one company would simply buy out the other and pay for revenue loss of up to 10 years. Both companies agreed it was time to clean up the agreement, and OPU bought the Coop out.