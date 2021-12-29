After perhaps one of the most unprecedented years in most all of our lifetimes, the people of Steele County were more than ready to burst into the scene in 2022.
Though there is no denying of the politically-charged tension that can be found in various corners of the county — including everything from a profanity-laced political flag flying above a Steele County Sheriff's Deputy's car to passionate debates surrounding Owatonna's newest roundabouts — the true highlights of the year were significantly more upbeat.
From the return of beloved community events like the Steele County Free Fair and the introduction of new leadership on Owatonna's health campus, to the opening of a new soccer complex and a record-breaking turnout to the famous Downtown Lighted Holiday parade, 2021 is certain to be a year that will go down in the history books.
It was a year of celebrations and heartaches, renewed hope and tribulations, obstacles and progress. Here are the 10 biggest stories in the Owatonna People's Press in 2021, counted by website statistics and community reactions.
1. The year of community groundbreakings
If there is one thing for certain, 2021 marked the time of new beginnings throughout Owatonna. Many of these new beginnings were celebrated in the form of ceremonial groundbreakings, each drawing a large crowd to celebrate the start of the town's future.
In May, school administrators, community leaders and students gathered on a plot of cropland in owatonna to celebrate the beginning of a new era.
Construction on the much anticipated new Owatonna High School located at 1945 18th Street SE has begun following a groundbreaking ceremony. Owatonna Public Schools staff shared their excitement about the development to the crowd of attendees.
The breaking of ground was an exciting event for many in attendance as the building’s planning and designing phase has been many years in the making and involved many people. The community’s approval of a new high school did not come right away, but after some adjustments to the proposal, voters approved building a new school by 55.71% in November 2019. Additionally, a community task force has been created to determine the fate of the current Owatonna High School, with $11 million also approved in 2019 to go toward whatever the future of the facility is determined by the group.
The cost of the school is $104 million. In addition, local businesses have donated a combined $22 million plus in-kind donations. The new high school is set to open for students in August 2023 and is designed to educate 1,600 students.
In June, As a couple hundred of people gathered at the greenspace on North Cedar Avenue, Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters described it as a “historic day” for Owatonna.
After hearing from city officials and developers behind the major projects coming to downtown, groups from the Owatonna City Council, the project drivers, the local chamber, and the business community tossed the first ceremonious shovels of dirt on Owatonna’s future development in downtown.
The groundbreaking ceremony symbolized three major downtown projects that will reshape the atmosphere of the city's central hub. The first of which is the streetscape project, which will consist of a total reconstruction for the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue that will include widening the boulevard, increasing accessibility, updating ADA requirements and sewer utility replacement. The though the project was originally slated to be completed by spring 2022, unanticipated obstacles included asbestos removal has pushed it back and delayed the beginning of the 100-block construction to next construction season.
Developer Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group, is constructing a 106-unit Marriott Courtyard hotel that will redevelop the 200 block of Cedar. The project includes the total renovation of the buildings south of the alley that contain Old Town Bagels and the former Jerry’s building, as well as the demolition of the Flooring Frenzy building, the former Bishman Insurance building and a triplex on Pearl Street.
In tandem with the hotel project, Hamilton is also be developing a 43-unit market rate apartment complex on the 100 block of East Pearl Street. Hamilton said he anticipates both projects will be completed and open to the public by June 2022.
In October, the first shovels of dirt were thrown at the groundbreaking event for the expansion of Community Pathways of Steele County.
“This new building will serve individuals and families that none of us here will ever know,” Mark Rahrick, president of the Community Pathways board. “What we do today will help men, women and children who are not even born.”
The capital campaign — Building New Pathways — has a goal of $2.6 million, which includes the $1.6 million construction cost to purchase the current building and the lot next to it in order to double the size of the facility. The remaining funds will help aid with the organization’s annual operations costs. While the additional storage space will allow for more donations to be accepted, something they have had to continually turn away during the pandemic, the facility will also include space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile Inc. and Steele County Transitional Housing.
By the end of the summer, the campaign had raised the entirety of the construction costs.
Co-executive directors Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm, who headed up the Building New Pathways campaign, retired this week. Dom Korbel was announced the new executive director in November and has already transitioned into the role.
It would be an understatement to say that Jeff “Okie” Okerberg left big shoes to fill – not only on the Owatonna City Council, but in the heart of the community at large.
Okerberg died at the age of 62 in May after being removed from life support during a two-week hospitalization. Okerberg battled chronic pain for a number of years and had recently been diagnosed with an infection in the spine following a previous surgery. An additional surgery resulted in further complications.
His death ricocheted throughout the city as those who had known the former Owatonna police sergeant-turned-city councilor mourned the loss. Between his 30-plus years as an officer and nearly seven years on the council, Elizabeth said her husband was born to be a servant.
“Jeff was your servant just as he was my servant and a servant to our daughters,” Elizabeth said. “He protected us, guided us, strengthened us, and encouraged all of us.”
Okerberg was also involved in the community as the Teamsters Union Steward for Patrolmen, Union Steward for Sergeants, AED/CPR instructor for OPD, SWAT team member, National Night Out chairperson, former Owatonna Junior High School football and wrestling coach, former member of Owatonna athletic associations, and former member of the Salvation Army Board.
Following his death, 12 individuals applied to fill his vacant council seat. After a day of interviews with the entire City Council, mayor and administrator, Dan Boeke was chosen to fill the position. Boeke is the former owner of Harlan's Tire and Auto, having sold the business in 2017.
While there was no shortage of devastating fires in 2021, including a total loss of a home in subzero weather and the loss of a dairy cattle barn in April, it was the humble story of one firefighter saving a cat stuck in a tree that made the talk of the town.
After Julia Seykora, events director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, discovered a small kitten crying for help in a tall tree in October, she called her husband, Owatonna Firefighter Ryan Seykora, for help.
With the help of a passerby, Ryan was able to bring out a 35-foot extension ladder and made his way up to where the kitten was.
Though Ryan insists he was just doing his job, the story sunk into the hearts of his community. A week later, Ryan was gifted the first ever "Owatonna Exchange Club Katie Smith Feline Rescue HERO Award" during the annual Firefighter of the Year banquet.
Just as the kitten found her way into Ryan's arms that fateful day she was rescued, she also found her way into a new family. The Seykoras have since adopted the kitten, naming her Princess Leia, and Ryan confirmed she has become a "purrfect" new addition to the family.
Two years and one week after residents of Steele County celebrated breaking ground for the Highway 14 expansion between Owatonna and Dodge Center in Claremont. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on a chilly November day in 2019 which marked the beginning of work on the 12.5-mile stretch between Owatonna and Dodge Center.
This November, dozens of residents and government officials gathered to celebrate the ribbing cutting and official opening of the updated four-lane stretch.
Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Jim Hagadorn, state Sen. John Jasinski, and state Rep. John Petersburg all spoke to their involvement in making this project a reality.
Jasinski, R-Faribault, is largely credited for pushing the long-discussed project to reality after his 2016 election. Jasinski’s district includes most of Steele County.
In the last decade, the Owatonna to Dodge Center stretch of highway has experienced 139 crashes and claimed four lives. Along the 12.5-mile stretch expanded, there are a number of direct-access points, which increases the risks of a crash. There are 15 public roadways, 32 driveways and 20 field entrances.
Though this section is complete and ready for use, the entirety of Hwy. 14 is not complete. A 12-mile section between Nicollet and New Ulm is set to be expanded next.
5. COVID-19 continues to impact local businesses
Though many feel the world is starting to move past the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health crisis has left a permanent scar on local businesses.
After more than two decades in business dressing the women of Owatonna in fun and festive garb, Kristi Larson announced at the beginning in March that her business, Kristi’s Clothing at 301 North Cedar Ave., would permanently closed at the end of April. Though she put in a good fight throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including a nearly two-month closure during the state stay-at-home order, Larson said she is one of the many business casualties at the hand of the pandemic.
Larson said she tried everything she could to keep the doors of her beloved boutique open, including taking a second job during the day last summer to keep the lights on. Unfortunately, Larson said being in the clothing business during a period where nobody was traveling or attending events was too big of a hill for her to get over.
The negative impacts of COVID-19 didn't stop there. Months after society reopened, Torey's Restaurant & Bar was among many businesses said they are still feeling the strain on the existing workforce that had only worsened during the pandemic. Torey's experienced a serious enough lack of cooks and line cooks that it had to cut back on its hours and turn down additional sources of revenue, like private catering.
6. Remembering lives well lived
Heartbreak was, unfortunately, a common theme through the year. While many people grieved the loss of loved ones, a handful of individuals that helped shaped Steele County and left living legacies behind died in 2021.
In March, the Rev. Russ Rudolf died following a short battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 87. Rudolf lived a fulfilling and busy life, but according to his family, the most important part is that he fully lived every single second of it.
Highly active in the Owatonna community since first moving here in 1967, Russ leaves behind a long legacy. The reverend retired in 1995 after 28 years at the pulpit of St. John Lutheran Church, where he was known to love the interaction with the people more than any other element of his job. He is also remembered for a life of service and various public contributions, including serving as a longtime columnist for the People’s Press.
In April, Steele County said goodbye to "the people's sheriff" when Gary Ringhofer died after a short and aggressive battle with leukemia. He was 70.
Ringhofer was best known as the former Steele County Sheriff who worked his way up from being a deputy in 1980 to eventually retiring in 2010 after two successful elections as sheriff. He is remembered for his love of the outdoors, his family and Steele County.
In July, Dick Reinhardt, a longtime lover of fairs and Steele County Free Fair volunteer for 61 years, died. He was 95. Reinhardt first became active in the Steele County Free Fair in 1955, working with the fair's treasurer and eventually joining the Fair Board of Directors. He remained active until 2016 and was then unanimously voted as a director emeritus. Reinhardt was also heavily involved in the Minnesota State Fair, known for his keeping of the attendance records.
In September, former State Schooler Harvey Ronglien died at the age of 94. He was well-known throughout the Owatonna community for many reasons — he was a World War II veteran with the United States Army; he was a lineman with Owatonna Public Utilities for 35 years; he was a member of the Golden Gloves Boxing Team and a coach.
But perhaps most notably, Harvey was the “Boy From C-11.” From the ages 5 to 16, Harvey lived at the Minnesota Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. In the 1990s, Harvey and his wife, Maxine, dedicated the remainder of their years in sharing the stories of the nearly 11,000 abandoned children who attended the state school between 1886 and 1945. Together they founded the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum and Harvey penned his memoir, “A Boy From C-11,” which went on to be an all-time best selling Minnesota history book.
In December, well-known drummer and hockey player Billy Conway died from liver cancer. He was 65. Conway was the drummer for the critically acclaimed bands Treat Her Right and Morphine and the former captain of the Yale ice hockey team who was invited to try out for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.
To those who knew him well, especially those in his hometown of Owatonna, Conway was a man defined by his humility and as someone who never stopped expressing gratitude, even when things got tough.
7. Owatonna Public Schools receives criticism from local advocacy group
The once mild meetings of the Owatonna School Board became the talk of the town in 2021, as local advocacy group United Patriots for Accountability began showing up to the meetings and questioning the district's curriculum, priorities and transparency.
In June, opponents of Critical Race Theory began questioning the Owatonna School Board regarding a class that was taught in the high school as an elective to upperclassmen the previous semester. The conversation eventually turned to the district's prioritization of equity, which was including in the strategic roadmap.
Eventually, the UPA group made a historically large data request, followed by a second data request, to the district, citing they felt there was not enough transparency from the schools regarding what is being taught to students.
The sound of Tim Truelson shouting “We did it!” rang throughout Owatonna’s Manthey Park in July as more than 1,000 people celebrated the ribbon cutting of the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.
The city’s Parks and Recreation manager was one of several who spoke at the ceremony, all celebrating the and rejoicing in the community dream that took four years to become a reality. In 2017, local mothers Amanda Gislason and Missy Ahrens, who both have children with Down syndrome, began openly discussing that the Owatonna community was desperately missing an inclusive area that allows children of all abilities to play together.
After many discussions and partnerships throughout the community, and roughly $1 million in donations later, the park is no longer a community’s wish.
An inaugural baseball game immediately followed the ceremony, featuring the “buddy system” where each child was paired with an able-bodied adult or individual. Ahrens’ daughter Miley and Gislason’s son Gunnar, the inspiration for the community project, threw the ceremonial first pitches.
He felt passion. He felt empowered. He felt his voice was being heard.
Chad Rafdal was still processing how one of the best experiences he has ever had turned out to be the day that changed his life one week after he returned home from the U.S. Capitol. He said he was disgusted at how what he expected to be a peaceful protest turned deadly and destructive on Jan. 6. And he was reeling following the loss of his job and violent threats against him and his family.
Rafdal said he went to the U.S. Capitol because President Donald Trump called for his supporters to show up and have their voices heard. Having his own doubts about the legitimacy of election practices, Rafdal was excited for his opportunity to exercise his First Amendment rights and protest peacefully, insisting he never saw a single warning sign about what became an insurrection.
As members of the pro-Trump crowd began breaking windows and entering the building, Rafdal said he was in shock at what he was witnessing. He said he stayed outside the Capitol.
“Everything that happened before that would be forgotten,” Rafdal said. “It became nothing but an onslaught of idiots — not real patriots.”
10. Crime of all kinds frequent 2021 headlines
Though the majority of news shared this year was positive, it would be remiss not to mention the breaking crime news the popped up throughout the year.
In January, Owatonna-native Dayton Charles Sauke was taken into federal custody and was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Sauke had been posting on social media that he wanted to kill law enforcement at the Minnesota Capitol only a few days prior to his arrest. He pleaded guilty in August and has yet to be sentenced.
In March, Mubarak Osman Musse, of Owatonna, was charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder after he shot and killed another man outside the Village Market building in Minneapolis. He pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to 21 years in prison in November.
In March, an Owatonna man was stabbed in an apartment on School Street. A week later, Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells, of Waseca, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Her jury trial is set for February.
In July, gunshots were heard at Dartts Park during an Owatonna Aces game. The Owatonna Police Department later revealed it was a "drug deal gone wrong" and two suspects were later charged. Zachary Ryan Schultz, of Northfield, and Anthony James Williams, of Cannon Falls, were both charged with drive by shooting, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm within city limits, all felonies. Williams was 17 at the time of the incident, but the state is actively seeking to move his case to adult court.