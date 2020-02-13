OWATONNA — After finally getting some sunshine for a handful of days, Beth Svenby has her fingers crossed that this will be a sign of what to expect come spring. Despite whatever the weather brings the first weekend of May, though, the From the Heart Run/Walk will go on — rain, shine, blizzard or otherwise — just as it has all the years before.
“It has been crazy,” said Svenby, founder of the From the Heart race, as she thought back on that first event in 2009. “This has become something much more than I ever expected.”
From the Heart is the charity race that raises money to assist Owatonna families battling cancer. Born from a dream she had after losing her own mother and learning about a local woman facing her own cancer journey, Svenby and a group of friends set out to give not just financial support, but to provide emotional and physical support to the entire families affected by the disease.
Throughout the event’s lifespan, the community has been able to provide support to 35 families and has raised nearly $400,000.
In 2020, From the Heart is set to help three more families as they embark on their cancer journeys. Recipients this year include the families of Mark Woodrich, owner of The Music Space of Owatonna; John Osmundson; and Nova Maas, a second-grade student at Lincoln Elementary. The 2020 From the Heart Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, May 2, at Lake Kohlmier in Owatonna.
“When a child is involved, it’s always a little more personal,” Svenby said as she discussed the 2020 recipients. “Not that the others aren’t all personal, but as a parent myself when a child is going through a journey of cancer you just really take it to heart.”
“We as a committee decided a long time ago that if there is a child nominated that we will support them,” Svenby continued. “It’s just hard to imagine what the child is going through or how the parents are navigating that journey with their child.”
Maas is the fourth child that has been selected as a recipient for From the Heart, following 3-year-old Gabriella Velazquez in 2011, 3-year-old Samantha Nechanicky in 2012, and Tyler Harlicker, who was in first and second grade at McKinley Elementary during his two years as a recipient in 2010 and 2011.
“The race day funds also go to fund the Tyler Harlicker Memorial Scholarship that we’ve given for the last several years to Owatonna High School seniors in memory of the great way that he lived his life — just loving endlessly, working hard and spreading kindness,” Svenby said. Harlicker died in 2011 before race day and his mother, Susan Harlicker, has since joined the From the Heart committee.
“On our committee, we have 10 people, and more than half of them are former recipients or family members of a recipient,” added Svenby. “I think that speaks volumes to the impact it had on their lives and the lives of their families to continue to give back and experience the race on the other side.”
Throughout the years, From the Heart has continued to expand, eventually adding the Random Acts From the Heart to help support families, organizations or causes year-round outside of the May event. Svenby stated that assistance from the Random Acts program has ranged from helping a family after a house fire to helping put money towards an adoption.
“Of all these things, the adoption was really meaningful because it gave someone the opportunity to be a parent, and give love and support to a child,” Svenby explained.
This year, the proceeds from the newly-formed She Time event will go towards the Random Acts fund. The event, which began in 2018 to help celebrate the 10-year anniversary of From the Heart, serves as a celebration for local women to “forget about cancer” for a night of shopping, eating and wine.
This year’s She Time event will be held at the Owatonna Eagles on Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets can be purchased at The Hat Chic in Owatonna and from committee members Margo McKay, Beth Svenby, Nancy Williams and Nichole Engel. Purchasing from The Hat Chic is strongly suggested so that individuals can see the sample of the shirt that comes with the ticket and try it on to select the correct size. Tickets cost $30 and include the T-shirt, a drink ticket, snacks and dessert.
The big From the Heart event will take place the first week of May, kicking off with a spaghetti supper and auctions on Friday, May 1. The supper will include both a live and silent auction as well as a bake sale. The race will take place at Lake Kohlmier in Owatonna, with the half marathon beginning at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m. A half-mile kid’s fun run will take place between the two races, with a scheduled start time of 8:10 a.m.
Registration for the From the Heart Run/Walk can be found at FromTheHeartRun.com. Those with questions, looking to volunteer or wishing to donate towards the auctions can contact the committee at contactus@fromtheheartrun.com.
“Hope for an early spring and a lot of people to get out there and participate in the race,” Svenby asked of the public. “If you have not been in the race before on that Saturday morning, it is an hour of your life that you will be so grateful that you gave. The impact and feeling that you have afterwards is something that you will not obtain any other way.”
This year, the From the Heart committee will be offering pre-race, baseball-style shirts for interested parties. Those wishing to order a pre-race shirt are asked to email contactus@fromtheheartrun.com with the shirt sizes by March 13. More information on the pre-race shirts will be posted on the From the Heart website.
The People’s Press will be running individual features on the three 2020 From the Heart recipients next week.
Previous recipients of From the Heart include Lisa Hilstad, Steve Nelson, Tyler Harlicker, Nacia Olson, Gabriella Velasquez, Kyle DeKam, Samantha Nachanicky, Christine Deming-Davis, Susan Harty, Candy Anderson, Juan Villarreal, Bill Reuter, John Berning, Jean Borgman, Rodney Earlywine, Pete Kalan, Paul Grannes, Tracy Williams, Julie Bauer, Don Hettinga, Royetta Spurgeon, Marcy Fenske, Terri Grose, Nick Larson, Matt Ratzloff, Brian Wencel, Tanya Powell, Heidi Smith, Joe Wagoner, Jim Gleason, Dawn Armstrong, Chris Utoft, Monica Kruschke, and Cheryl Bastyr.