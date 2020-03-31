MANTORVILLE – An Owatonna man is dead after a two-vehicle collision over the weekend in Dodge County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Mark Douglas Johnson, 58, was traveling eastbound on County Road 16 in Mantorville when he collided with a second vehicle traveling north on Highway 57. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the second vehicles – Bradley Schmidt, Danielle Schmidt, and Mary Kay Schmidt, all of Hayfield – all sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, according to state patrol.
All people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Kasson Police Department assisted at the scene.