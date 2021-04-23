Foraging is a great way to experience nature and reconnect with the environment while collecting some wild food for free.
As the weather warms and the pandemic drives more people outdoors, Minnesota’s spring foraging season kicks off. Whether it's berries, mushrooms or wild rice, residents have been exploring the increasingly popular pastime.
Popular springtime wild foods have already started popping up around the state, according to James Burnham, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' R3 coordinator (recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters and anglers). Among the popular springtime finds include the fiddleheads, morels and a wild onion species called ramps.
“(Foraging) is a great excuse to get out there and see what's going on. For some of these things, it's the only way to get really delicious food ... morels are not cultivated, you have to go out into the wild and find them. Ramps have a hard time being cultivated,” Burnham said.
There are several things to keep in mind before heading out with a foraging basket. Safety is key. Be sure to correctly identify an item before harvesting it because some wild organisms can cause irritation or even sickness. Additionally, ticks are out and looking for a meal. Be sure to take action to avoid them and check yourself for the hitchhikers often. Limit your disturbance by staying close to trails and avoid trampling over and damaging vegetation, Burnham said.
Knowing where to look is important to having a successful forage. Do some research beforehand and understand what to look for based on the season. Be cognizant of where you are searching and the area’s foraging rules. If it’s private land make sure to get the owner's permission before foraging. If it’s public land, it would be a good idea to check with the site’s manager regarding foraging rules.
“Know what you can do before you do it. Nobody wants to get a ticket for illegally removing something from public lands if you're on public lands,” Burnham said.
The various types of state public land were set up for specific criteria and uses, thus there are different rules that govern the land. Foraging is not allowed in the state’s natural areas. However, foraging berries and mushrooms for personal use is allowed at state parks and state forests. In wildlife management areas and aquatic management areas fruit, seeds, mushrooms and portions of plants for personal use may be foraged, according to Burnham.
“So that means that you can take leaves or flowers for personal use, but you cannot take the whole plant. So don't walk out with a whole ramp with a bulb and the roots, that is not allowed,” he said. “If you have any doubt, if you are not rock solid on what you can do, leave it alone.”
Only harvest what you can use, leave some for others and some to stabilize the population for the future.
Ramps, fiddleheads and morels
Ramps are already out and will likely last a week or two longer. Fiddleheads are just starting to erupt. Morels, the more unpredictable of the bunch, can come up anywhere from early May to early June depending on the region of the state and the conditions.
Ramps are a type of wild onion, also known as wild leeks. There are two common varieties, narrow leaf ramp and broad leaf ramp which has a purple stem. They are found in forest understories and are some of the first greenery that comes up.
“They can be really conspicuous, they can make carpets under the trees, if you do an image search for ramps, you're going to find a bunch of trees with leaves off and just a blanket of ramps because sometimes that's what they do,” Burnham said.
On public land, ramps are not allowed to be pulled up bulb and all. Instead slice off a leaf, being sure to leave one or two leaves attached so the perennial plant can continue to photosynthesis.
Fiddleheads are the emerging furled fronds of young ferns. Specifically look for the ostrich fern which form in clumps are about an inch in diameter and are wrapped in brown, papery wrapper. A deep U-shaped notch can be found along the inside of the stem. As the plant ages it produces spore fronds, which look almost like old fashioned writing quills, Burnham said, further explaining some identifying characteristics.
“Do not eat fiddleheads that come in white spider webby type coverings, do not eat fronds that don't come in brown packages or solitary ferns. There are a variety of compounds that ferns can produce in their leaves, some of them will just give you a tummy ache, some of them will make you really sick,” Burnham said.
Take only what you need, leaving some fronds to ensure the plant continues to grow.
The coveted morel mushroom has many mushroom hunters tight lipped about their foraging spots, Burnham said. While hunters may think to look on the ground for the edible fungus, Burnham suggests to look up for clues as well. Morels seem to be associated with trees that are just in the beginning stages of dying, he notes. Look for peeling bark on elms, but other associated trees include oak, pine, apple, ash, hickory and maple. Often people will use the time when tulips or lilacs are in bloom as a benchmark to start their morel hunt.
“After you find them try to be cognizant, if you're out on public land these aren't your woods, they're everybody's woods. Don't rip them up out of the ground, you don't want to disturb that network of hyphae, you want to leave that alone so just try to cut them close to the ground,” Burnham said.
Be sure to leave some morels to spore out and check for past foragers by looking for cut stumps. Be aware of false morels; if you cut a morel in half lengthwise it will be hollow inside. Burnham suggests transporting morels in a mesh bag so that spores can fall out during your travels.