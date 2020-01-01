STEELE COUNTY — Over the past 10 years, body-worn cameras have continued to be one of the most talked about pieces of equipment when it comes to law enforcement. With the Owatonna Police Department officially adopting a body camera policy and permanently initiating the program within the department at the end of 2019, it was only a matter of time before the Steele County Sheriff’s Office also began looking seriously into the cameras.
During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting in mid-December Sheriff Lon Thiele introduced the commissioners to John Watson, the Midwest sales manager for BodyWorn, a law enforcement body and car camera and software company. Watson gave an equipment demonstration to the commissioners during an information-only portion of the evening’s agenda.
“If you’re going to invest money into a body camera program, the first time a tragic event happens on your streets, it better be recorded,” Watson said to the commissioners. “Too often, you hear that officers forget to turn their body cameras on. That’s because life on the streets for an officer happens extremely fast. Pushing that button to turn on a camera is the last thing they need to worry about.”
With a swift movement, Watson pulled a fake gun from his holster and immediately went in a tactical position. Just as quickly as the gun left from his hip, a voice chimed from Watson’s vest alerting that the camera has been switched on.
“We have removed the human element out of turning body cameras on,” Watson explained.
The BodyWorn camera — a smart phone nestled into Watson’s Kevlar vest — is part of a fully-automated system that the salesman explained never needs to be turned on manually by its user.
“In today’s culture, when a gun comes out in a police call, it better be recorded,” stated Watson, who was employed by the West Lafayette Police Department in Indiana for 20 years before retiring and joining the BodyWorn team. “Whenever you deputies draw their gun or have to take care of an event, the software automatically turns the camera on and pre-records up to two minutes prior.”
Watson explained that the body camera program supplied by his company will be integrated with several different elements that will flip the switch on the camera as soon as a deputy is dispatched.
The triggers can include a deputy arriving to a location where they have been called out to, a squad car reaching a high rate of speed, and of course when the deputy draws their weapon. The camera can even register when a shot is fired by anyone within the vicinity of the deputy.
“Our gunshot detection is 100% accurate and will soon be deployed in schools, malls, churches, theaters — anywhere that a mass shooter could target,” Watson said about the unique, patented technology. “The average response time nationwide to a mass shooter is 18 minutes, which is just pure chaos. The gunshot detection will notify and dispatch deputies to know where the shot came from before the first 911 call is ever even made.”
Commissioner Jim Abbe asked Watson is implementing a body camera program could put Steele County in a higher risk of liability, but Watson stated that the reality is actually quite the opposite.
“When we first got body cameras I was against them — we were all against them — but the reality is that every call an officer goes on already has a camera there,” Watson said referencing smart phone technology that a majority of the public now possesses. “These give us the opportunity to tell our story, from our perspective — the entire story, not the 10-second clip that a citizen decides to get on their cell phone from 30-feet away at a bad angle and bad light.”
“The officers I know now say that they wouldn’t want to do police work without body cameras,” he continued. “Not only is it crucial in capturing evidence, but it also protects the office, the city, and the county from liability.”
No action was taken at this time as the Steele County Sheriff’s Office continues to piece together the type of body camera program they would like to see implemented. Thiele did note that he believed the BodyWorn system will be the most compatible with how the office already operates.
The Owatonna Police Department uses Visual Labs as their vendor for the body-worm camera program. Visual Labs is a software company that specializes in body camera programs through an app that can be downloaded on a cell phone device. The app also comes with the redaction software needed for instances where images or audio need to be removed, as state law determined that the data collected by these cameras are not public. The cameras themselves will be cell phones that will attach to the officers’ uniforms.