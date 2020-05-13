Last weekend, local DFLers endorsed a nearly complete slate of candidates for the Minnesota legislature, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unorthodox general election campaign.
All 144 state representatives and 67 state senators are on the ballot this fall for two-year terms. State representatives serve always two-year terms, while Senators are elected to four-year terms in years ending with 2 and 6 and two -ear terms in years ending with 0.
2020 will be the last election under the current legislative boundaries. Once the state has received 2020 Census data, legislative and congressional districts will undergo once-a-decade reapportionment to ensure equal representation.
Due to the pandemic, redistricting could be delayed this year. Last month, the Census Bureau announced that it would push back its timeline for getting comprehensive information into the states by July 31, 2021, well after the 2021 session will end.
Under legislative district boundaries first used for the 2012 elections, Rice County is divided into two Senate districts. Each has two House districts, though only two of those districts cover portions of Rice County.
Faribault is currently in Senate District 24, represented by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. Jasinski represents not only Rice County but also all of Steele County, except for Blooming Prairie, and portions of Dodge and Waseca counties.
Both districts lean Republican, though they were represented by DFL senators until 2016. That year, President Trump won both districts by double digit margins, helping Draheim and Jasinski to victory. In 2018, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the only DFL candidate to carry either district.
On the Republican side, all of District 24’s incumbents will seek re-election. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is seeking his second term, Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, his fourth, and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, his fifth.
The DFL didn’t even hold a virtual convention to decide its local nomination races. Instead, delegates cast their votes for party officers, candidates, delegates and resolutions virtually, by mail or over the phone between April 25 and May 4.
Roger Steinkamp
In Senate District 24, DFLers endorsed Faribault resident Roger Steinkamp to run against Sen. Jasinski. A native of Renville, Minnesota, Steinkamp earned his degree in agricultural education from the University of Minnesota.
He’s traveled across the world as an agricultural educator and taught classes close to home as well. He also founded an import substitution business here in Minnesota, selling products derived from sheep.
Steinkamp briefly served as executive director of Farmamerica, the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center. Located on Hwy 14 between Waseca and Janesville, Farmamerica was established by the legislature in 1978 to highlight and celebrate Minnesota’s agriculture industry.
This is Steinkamp’s first run for public office, though he was recently appointed to Faribault’s newly created Environmental Commission.
Steinkamp described himself as a relative political newcomer who hasn’t traditionally affiliated with either major party. Recently, he decided to become more involved, driven by issues like the environment and health care.
“I’m still in the listening stage,” he said. “I’m not a practiced politician, so I look forward to hearing from people about what their priorities are.”
Steinkamp said that he knows many farmers are increasingly concerned about climate change. He promised that if elected, he would immediately begin seeking bipartisan solutions to reduce the state’s carbon footprint.
“It’s taken awhile to get ourselves into this place (with climate),” he said. “It won't be easy to fix it, but we don’t have a lot of time. We need truly bipartisan proposals based on science.”
Steinkamp said he’s also concerned about health care, having lacked health insurance at times himself. Having lived abroad in countries with universal health care, he said that he strongly believes that the U.S. should also move towards some form of universal health care.
“We have some very clever people in government, so I don’t understand why we haven’t been able to figure this out like other countries have,” he said. “I believe that health care should be a human right.”
Ashley Martinez-Perez
Rounding out the DFL’s local slate of candidates is a political newcomer, Ashley Martinez-Perez. A first time candidate, she’s running for the District 24B seat currently represented by Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault.
A second generation immigrant, Martinez-Perez was born in south Texas. She moved to Waseca in 2005 and to Faribault in 2010. As a working mother of five children, she says she knows the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck.
Martinez-Perez said she has long been conscious of political issues and had become increasingly dissatisfied with Daniels’s conservative record. After attending precinct caucuses, she decided to mount a campaign against him.
Martinez-Perez promised that if elected, she’ll work to make the cost of living more affordable for working people. She said that in recent years, Faribault’s working class has been squeezed by a lack of affordable childcare, housing and health care.
“I talk to people and they say, ‘I work hard, yet I’m still not making a living. ‘I don’t have enough money to buy food. We have to pay so much money for childcare. We have to pay for transportation just to go to the grocery store.’ And that needs to change,” she said.
Having seen members of her family deported, Martinez-Perez promised to be a strong advocate for Faribault’s immigrant community if elected. She says she’ll push hard to allow the state to issue drivers licenses to undocumented workers, a proposal opposed by Daniels.
District 24B is traditionally Republican and has become more so in recent years, though until 2015 the district was represented by a DFLer, Patti Fritz. Undeterred by the challenge, Martinez-Perez pledged to wage a vigorous campaign.