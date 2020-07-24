While some artists take inspiration from the visual world around them, Lois Peterson’s work focuses on what can not be seen.
The 66-year-old retiree is a full-time studio artist, after having spent decades in the education field. Peterson depicts her ideas through abstract art and explores the unseen using graphite, oil pastels and watercolor paper. Currently her art is up at the Owatonna Arts Center and the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program.
For Peterson, having a career in the art field was a no-brainer. With only school art teachers as her artistic role models, and a lack of art studios and galleries in her rural hometown, she decided to explore the art education route. Her mother and family members were teachers as well.
“If you wanted to go into art in my environment, you became an art teacher,” Peterson said.
She received her art education degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and taught public elementary and high school art for seven years. She applied to regional and national exhibitions in her personal time.
Peterson’s art is currently on display
Multiple pieces from various series are on display at the Owatonna Arts Center, including an oil stick drawing and an abstract graphic line drawing. For the graphic line drawings, Peterson uses heavyweight watercolor paper and mechanical pencils with fine lead.
“It’s the nuances that I look for, just the delicate detail,” Peterson said. “I work very figuratively or abstractly, I don't work realistically.”
As far as inspiration goes, Peterson found it hard to articulate her work.
“I am frequently trying to make physical that which is not physical,” she said. “That which we sense is there, but we can't see it.”
Peterson says that it is through abstraction that she is able to represent this sense of something. A sense of “the spiritual,” although Peterson believes that word is often overused.
“I want to understand what language cannot explain, a knowledge that exists beyond my limits. Drawing is the way I search for what I can only sense,” Peterson’s artist statement reads.
She also draws inspiration from the landscapes surrounding her current residence in Dakota, Minnesota, near the Mississippi River. Prairies, forests and open spaces are also an inspiration.
Her art has evolved over time
Around the age of 30 she decided to attend graduate school and study under ceramics artist Verne Funk at Texas Tech University. There she got a master's degree in ceramics and minors in drawing, art history and museum studies.
In the late 80s she joined the faculty at Gustavus Adolphus College located in St. Peter, where she worked for 27 years. While working there, at the age of 54, she was diagnosed with chronic leukemia. The diagnosis did not come as a surprise as she had chronic respiratory problems and her father had also been diagnosed.
“It was sort of career changing,” Peterson said. The plaster dust, art fumes, photography fumes and paint fumes became too much.
“So I’m in an art building that's just kind of toxic,” she said.
The college worked with her and she transitioned to teaching drawing. She taught seminars, studio foundations, basic design classes, concept courses, contemporary art theory, visual culture and theory courses. All of which she enjoyed.
“I love the language of art,” Peterson said.
Throughout her years as a teacher, she has tried to instill the importance of practice when it comes to making art. She encouraged her students to not quit and to work hard on improving their artistic skills. She explains her motto in the form of an analogy.
“It's just like being an athlete. Athletes work out all the time because they have to be in physical shape. The same is very true for musicians and artists. You can't not work all the time. You can't take three weeks off from a physical workout and you can't take three weeks off from a visual workout,” Peterson said.
She admits that creating art isn't always fun and that it can be frustrating, disappointing and irritating at times, however it is what she loves to do.
“It's compelling, it's rewarding and your life wouldn't be your life unless you did it,” Peterson said.