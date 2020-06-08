Though originally planned as a protest, the modest number of people who gathered outside the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna on Saturday simply wanted one thing: healthy conversation. With no more than 30 people in attendance at any given time, members of the public had the opportunity to converse with Owatonna city officials and police officers.
“I think it was quite prevalent that our community members want to be relevant and viewed as significant,” said Owatonna Chief of Police Keith Hiller, who was one of the officers that initiated and engaged in conversation with participants Saturday. “What they really want is for people to listen, and not just law enforcement but other people within the community – they want them to hear their voices.”
The event was originally promoted as a protest to call for reform of police departments and government following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. It was the second protest organized by 16-year-old Percy Mayer, of Owatonna. The first occurred May 31 and lasted 10 hours, ending with Owatonna officers kneeling with a predominately young crowd of demonstrators.
Following a meeting between Mayer, Hiller, and a handful of others, the protest that originally stated no children under the age of 15 were allowed switched gears to an open dialogue event. Though the organizers still requested that no children be in attendance, Hiller said he felt the youth were missing from the conversation over the weekend.
“I think it would have been an amazing opportunity to hear from them,” Hiller said, believing the request for kids not to be in attendance due to risk of violence may have scared some parents and teenagers. “The youth have a much better sense of how they want to communicate with their city leaders, and we need to listen to them.”
Shane Johnson, a black man who has lived in Owatonna for two years, agreed with Hiller that the city’s youth need to be a part of the solution. He said that as a former resident of Minneapolis that he couldn’t be prouder of the way law enforcement conduct themselves locally when dealing with people of all races, creeds and religions.
“The climate here is great and the police here make me proud, they talk to you like you’re an individual, they aren’t quick to draw their weapons, and if they can they will just talk to you and send you on your way,” Johnson said. “If our kids get to know the cops here, they’ll see that they have hearts.”
Though Johnson said he wishes the Owatonna police officers would have immediately come forward with a statement denouncing Floyd’s death, he believes kneeling with the demonstrators during the first protest was genuine. He said that the comments from the community that the kneeling was “all for show” was an inappropriate personal attack on a police department that had nothing to do with what is happening in the larger metro areas of the country.
“It should be automatic to do something that shows that you don’t believe in what happened,” Johnson said. “But to say it wasn’t sincere, that’s not right. That hurts.”
When Johnson and his wife first showed up to the Law Enforcement Center on Saturday, they were immediately greeted by Mayor Tom Kuntz who introduced himself to the couple and instantly asked them what their major concerns are for the community and what he could do to help move the city forward.
“He came straight up to us and that was just great,” Johnson said. “I explained to him that what we have to do is get more black people to apply for these positions, to get blacks on the police force. We need to fix this from the inside, and I think Owatonna is the place to show everyone else how it’s done.”
Kuntz said he felt the day was extremely productive and appreciated people like Johnson being so open with him. He added that he is looking forward to finding a way to take the conversations that took place on Saturday and looking to see how Owatonna as an entire community can do better.
“I’m very proud of Owatonna, of our citizens and of our Police Department,” Kuntz said. “This is why we stand out as a shining spot in southern Minnesota.”
With COVID-19 still a threat, Kuntz said they are still trying to find a way to safely hold open community forums while protecting public health. He anticipates that has the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow and be less of a risk that more things will start to fall in place. Hiller also said he is looking forward to the conversations continuing, saying that he will strive to find a way to make them more geared toward the city’s younger population.
“An adult might not think a game of kickball or bean bags is going to result in some magic, but the magic lays in the police officials and youth getting together and having a normal conversation about what is going on in the community and how each party is feeling,” Hiller said. “Whatever the youth feels comfortable with we are willing to give it a try.”