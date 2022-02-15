Business After Hours has been a long standing tradition in Owatonna, spanning more than four decades. While some communities are discontinuing these events, Owatonna’s continues to grow in popularity.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said the program was originally put together for the purposes of bringing businesses together and allowing professionals to connect and meet each other in a casual setting to learn about new businesses in the area. Another important component the event brings, he said, is the power of networking.
“The Owatonna business community is active and have always been willing to engage with each other,” Meier said. “New businesses especially like to host the events to get exposure and to network with other like-minded businesses in the community.”
Like many events, Business After Hours had to pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meier said in the early days, virtual events were attempted with moderate success. The main purpose of the monthly event, however, is to connect and socialize with others, so the chamber decided to shy away from virtual events until in-person was a possibility again.
“We did have to take a couple months off due to the pandemic,” Meier said. “Once we were able to have in-person again, most businesses held theirs outside, on or off site, and attendance quickly got back to typical numbers.”
Julia Seykora, the events director for the chamber, assists the business sponsoring the monthly event with promotions and planning.
“We help with almost everything when it comes to planning the events,” Seykora said. “There’s so many benefits for businesses to get involved, and it’s fun for everyone.”
At each event, Meier generally says a few words to introduce the current hosting business and then staff of the sponsoring business are able to talk about the products and/or services they provide, allowing attendees to get to know them on a business and personal level. Networking in a casual setting over food, drinks and prizes is a big draw for attendees.
“There’s endless possibilities on how to host one of these events,” Seykora said. “Some businesses co-host with each other or host off site from their usual business location. These events are one of our oldest, well-established programs, so people love them and we’ve had great attendance.”
Many businesses who attend bring door prizes, and the chamber has a running grand prize that is given out each month, but only if the chosen business is present. According to Seykora, the current grand prize is $350 in chamber bucks — essentially a gift certificate that can be redeemed at any business that is a chamber member.
Seykora and Meier agree that a big proponent for the longevity of these events has to do with the strong sense of community within the local businesses, but also having great ambassadors that get involved. Seykora also said a benefit is the fact the chamber works directly with the city of Owatonna.
“We all have the best interests for the city for growth,” Seykora said. “Not just downtown with all the amazing things happening, but citywide.”
The next Business After Hours event will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Guaranteed Rate from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. All chamber members are welcome. Sponsorship spots for 2022 have been booked and some for next year, but spaces are still open and those interested in hosting and getting involved are invited to do so on the chamber’s website at www.owatonna.org/business-after-hours.