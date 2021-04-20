The curtains will be drawn and students will find themselves once again on stage after a pandemic-induced break forced many theaters to cancel or postpone performances.
Owatonna High School’s rendition of “One Man, Two Guvnors'' by playwright Richard Bean will be the school's first live onstage performance in some time, although students performed “Dracula — A Comedy of Terrors" last December as a radio show available to stream online. The spring play is a welcomed opportunity as students are eager to return to the spotlight.
“One Man, Two Guvnors'' is a comedy about a man trying to serve two different bosses at the same time. It’s a remake of the 17th century commedia dell’arte “The Servant of Two Masters.” The student cast will be wearing masks traditional to the original style of the 17th century play in addition to COVID-safe masks.
“Commedia dell’arte used masks when they were performing. The masks were usually decorated in such a way that the audience would know immediately the character that was on stage by the mask,” director Erik Eitrheim said.
It was a quick way for the audience to get a sense of the characters and the plot without having to really know much about the play’s language, Eitrheim said. Sometimes they would even do the entire show entirely in gibberish, he added.
“So the idea was that we take this kind of concept of the original with the commedia masks, and just kind of morph it a bit and make it into a mask that would be appropriate for COVID,” Eitrheim said.
Students created and decorated their own unique commedia masks to wear during the performance. Although they began practicing while wearing their COVID masks, they slowly started to integrate the commedia mask, which covers the entire face. The commedia mask challenges the way students portray their character, instead of relying on facial expressions, students need to involve their body language to show a reaction.
Fortunately, students have had quite a bit of time to practice, with rehearsals Monday through Friday from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. As opening night approaches, they have extended practice sometimes until 6 p.m.
Owatonna High School theater’s capacity is 794 seats, but they will be limiting the tickets to 294 general admission unassigned seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be bought ahead of time due to the pandemic. Guests are required to wear masks. In addition to the limited capacity, OHS is offering the show via streaming on showtix4u.com, the website where tickets can be found.
“So we were trying (livestreaming) for the first time to see how it works. If it works really well, we probably will be offering this for future shows I would imagine,” Eitrheim said. “People from all over can watch the show and get a chance to see it.”
It's great to see the students back on stage, Eitrheim said. He recalls overhearing one crew member say, "I like how this feels. It's a good thing to be back here doing this again."
In the meantime, the cast and crew will continue to practice, hoping that no one gets sick in between now and the performances.
“I think it's gonna be a lot of fun,” Eitrheim said. “I think audiences will appreciate it, and it'll be nice to just be back and doing normal theater things again.”