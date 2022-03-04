Bathrooms became a big topic of discussion Monday during Medford’s City Council meeting — specifically the state in which the few public bathrooms within the city are in.
The bathrooms at Straight River Park are not compliant with ADA standards, forcing the city to rent portable restrooms to be available at the park, according to Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen.
Monday’s meeting was the first time discussions had been brought up during the meeting to explore possible options of what to do with the restrooms.
“Talks around this issue are in the preliminary stages,” Petersen said. “At this point, we aren’t sure about what direction we will go. We’re exploring all avenues and getting quotes for options to see what's in the best interest of the city.”
Potential redesign
During the meeting, Councilor Chad Merritt offered to the council a preliminary quote estimate he had gotten from a potential contractor to redesign the bathrooms at the park. He offered floor plans for the council to consider on how to remodel or add an addition on to the existing restrooms.
Merritt said the initial estimates for various options were anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 depending on what route the city wanted to take to make the restrooms compliant with ADA standards.
The park is a popular destination in the city throughout the year that sees plenty of foot traffic during the winter and summer months. Mayor Danny Thomas said he was recently at the park and noted more than 20 people were at the park sledding and participating in activities, and discussed the issues families are facing with limited access to only a portable bathroom.
“The outhouse is a disaster,” Thomas said. “We need to do something. I'm really leaning toward if the [government] is giving us the money, I think we should do it and we should do it right.”
The government funds Thomas referenced is the American Rescue Plan Act money distributed by the state of Minnesota in July 2021. Medford received $66,453 through the program, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The act is intended to provide immediate relief to families and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with direct relief payments, expanded tax credits, homeowner and renter assistance, and support for state, local and tribal governments across the country. The funds sent to cities can be used to respond to the public health emergency through police, fire and other public safety services, to serve the hardest hit and addressing inequities, to address negative economic impacts such as revenue loss, and to improve access to water and broadband infrastructure.
Bathroom history
The existing bathroom structure was built in 1979 and has had minimal updates since that time, according to Merritt, and there are several issues with the current structure and fixture that would need to be updated or replaced to comply with ADA standards. Petersen identified some of main items that need to be address, aside from bring the facility up to ADA standards, as the light fixtures, the stalls and paint. According to Petersen, the floor of the entire building was redone only a handful of years ago.
Many members of the council proposed getting estimates for all options, whether it be completely remodeling the structure, building additions, or demolishing it and starting from scratch. Merritt disagreed, saying that a plan should be in place for which direction the council wanted to go before gathering estimates and bids from local general contractors.
Former councilor Marie Sexton, who now assists in writing grants for the city, said getting concrete numbers for different bids would be in the best interest of the council and residents of the city as far as money and taxes would be concerned.
Next direction
Thomas asked the council which direction each member was thinking.
“I think it's about getting the most bang for your buck to facelift what you have down there,” Councilor Chad Langeslag said.
Councilor Manda Mueller said she was leaning toward cleaning the building, updating lights and fixtures, ensuring the furnace is functioning properly and continuing to utilize the portable restroom until costs and plans can be established. Other council members agreed that keeping the existing structure and updating where necessary would be a good option.
“It’s the biggest park in town and where we have Straight River Days, which is one of the biggest events Medford has,” Petersen said. “We just want to have good clean bathrooms to be used year round.”
A motion was put forward to solicit for estimates on upgrading the existing park bathrooms, which would entail replacing all existing plumbing fixtures, new paint on walls and upgrading the existing electrical to bring everything up to code, with an option of electric doors, and was unanimously passed.
A second motion was put forth to entertain estimates to put an addition on and extend the facility to the east to accommodate one ADA restroom, which was unanimously passed.
Petersen said Monday’s meeting was the first of many discussions involving the issue around the bathroom, adding whether a decision and eventual construction beginning this year or several years down the road is up for discussion.