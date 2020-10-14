If elected, what is your top priority for the term? Why are you running for office?
Greg Krueger: My top priority for a second term is basically unchanged – provide the mandated and needed services to the citizens of Steele County while always watching the budget and finding ways to cut spending wherever it can be done without affecting the county services. Added to this priority in 2021 is keeping out population safe and informed about COVID-19 so we can return to normal as soon as safely possible.
The county budget continues to be one of the biggest decisions made by the Board of Commissioners each year, specifically balancing the budget through different departments and services. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
GK: This county board has been vigilant in holding the budget increases to a very small amount annually. We have asked a lot of our departments and they have delivered. As a county we are delivering exceptional public services while keeping our budget increases to a minimum. This has been accomplished by an infectious teamwork atmosphere with all of Steele County’s employees.
As the Highway Department works toward developing the 2040 Transportation Plan, what are priorities you would like to see for the county’s roads and bridges?
GK: Our Public Works Department has done a great job of getting caught up on long overdue road and bridge projects and have put a five and ten year plan in place to keep the roadways and bridges in Steele County safe and maintained. I will include the Steele County Courthouse as part of our infrastructure because it is such a vital part of county government. It has been completely renovated inside and out. These are projects that should have been done long ago. This structure and landmark of Steele County is ready for decades to come.
With COVID-19, emphasis has possibly never been greater on the lack of resources for human services, ranging from food shelves to mental health services. How do you see the county’s role in providing these crucial services to the community’s most vulnerable population?
GK: First, let me say Steele County has a very resourceful and dedicated staff both in public health and MnPrairie that have been doing an excellent job of keeping our county safe and informed. We are in the process of dispersing the CARES Act funding to small businesses and non-profits which will help them navigate these troubling economic times and help the nonprofits recoup the assistance they have provided to our most vulnerable neighbors. We will get through this pandemic and we will do it together.
As the criminal justice system continues to change and the space study begins for the Steele County Detention Center, how do you feel the facility could be utilized to maximize the benefit to the community and taxpayers?
GK: The space study will help us determine the needs for all criminal justice departments, the sheriff’s department, community correction, and the detention center. We will be looking for the most cost effective and efficient use of our county’s existing facilities. All options will be on the table when the study is complete. One of the major focuses is the detention center. It is, and always has been, a drain on the county budget and our goal is to minimize that drain.