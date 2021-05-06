School administrators, community leaders and students gathered on a plot of cropland in Owatonna on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of a new era.
Construction on the much anticipated new Owatonna High School located at 1945 18th Street SE has begun following a groundbreaking ceremony. Owatonna Public Schools staff shared their excitement about the development to the crowd of attendees. Guest speakers included Superintendent Jeff Elstad, School Board Chair Mark Sebring and High School Principal Kory Kath.
“I am grateful for the amazing team of students, staff and community members that partnered with Wold to set our vision that sees all, and makes a space for all,” Kath said.
Elstad thanked the many corporate partners, Wold Architect and Engineers and the many others in the community who have shown their support for the long-awaited project.
Several community partners, corporate representatives and members of the high school planning committee -- a group of people that were highly involved in the facility’s design process -- grabbed some golden shovels to participate in the first removal of dirt.
The breaking of ground was an exciting event for many in attendance as the building’s planning and designing phase has been many years in the making and involved many people. The community’s approval of a new high school did not come right away, but after some adjustments to the proposal, voters approved building a new school by 55.71% in November 2019.
The cost of the school is $104 million. In addition, local businesses have donated a combined $22 million plus in-kind donations. The new high school is set to open for students in August 2023 and is designed to educate 1,600 students.
