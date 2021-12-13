Bright photographs of big, smiling families, twinkling ornaments and laughing children — it sometimes feels the holidays leave little room for grief.
But for many, the holiday season — and the expectations about what the holidays ought to look like, or memories of what they used to be — can powerfully evoke the very feelings the holidays are meant to soothe.
Senior Alliance for Steele County aims to share tools to deal with those feelings at its “Grief and the Holiday” presentation at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. There, licensed social worker Jim Heymans will present information on how to cope with feelings of loss during the holiday season.
Area professionals and caregivers are welcome to attend, as are those in various stages of grief or loss.
While the holidays for many people are a time to gather and celebrate loved ones, for others those themes can act as powerful reminders of a loved one who is now gone, said Laurie Jensen, organizer of the event. This is especially true for those whose experience of Christmas really revolved around one person who is no longer there.
“We just really want to talk about how that grief is normal and that emotions are unpredictable, and to give tools to how people can cope and deal with that grief,” she said.
While the Senior Alliance has held this presentation before COVID-19 — and the organization didn’t put it on in earlier stages of the pandemic — Jensen said they felt it was time to bring it back. While many things have returned to normal with businesses reopening and the vaccination rate climbing by the week, a return to normal can be painful for those whose previous normal involved someone or something since lost to them.
As Pastor Amanda Floy of Trinity Lutheran Church put it, that loss can be experienced in ways beyond death. A lost job, lost ritual or a year with family lost to social distancing are all losses that can provoke painful feelings over the holidays for many people.
And for those who have lost a loved one, Floy said it can be alienating, especially around the holidays, when the instinct for many is to insist on ignoring or trying to wish away the grief of others. This can occur in the most well-intentioned communities, where people invite the lonely and the grieving to their own celebrations.
“We have an overwhelming urge to be holly and jolly and merry for that person, and we forget that when we invite that person, we have also invited their grief and we have to honor that,” she said. “We have a death-denying culture. I don’t think that as a culture we handle death well and I think we avoid grief at all costs to our detriment.”
Floy, who organizes a grief support network in Owatonna and also leads a grief support group, advises people to recognize the grief of those they want to support around the holidays, inviting them to come as they are as opposed to trying to correct their feelings of loss.
“This is a good time to reach out to friends who might be hurting, not for the purpose that you’ll cheer them up, but because you actually love them and recognize this season is actually hard, and saying you and your grief are welcome with us,” she said. “Recognizing people hurt, but that they also need to be loved.”