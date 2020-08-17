The Owatonna Foundation has released the name of the student who won the June A. and Melanie Nelson Scholarship for this upcoming semester along with the names of several other scholarship winners.
Hannah Gebur was awarded $1,500 to put toward higher education expenses as she attends Iowa State University to complete a chemical engineering degree. She will be a junior this semester. Gebur is involved in student organizations, church organizations, athletics and has taken on leadership roles. She is active in the Society of Women Engineers, Women in Science and Engineering and the Honors Program, according to a letter written by Gebur.
The scholarship is open to women that have an Owatonna mailing address or worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. The scholarship was created by the late June A. Nelson and her daughter Melanie Nelson as a way to support young women by helping fund their higher education. The scholarship has existed since 2015.
Gerbur says receiving the scholarship will help her focus on what is important and worry less about how she will pay for her education. “It has allowed me to focus more on my schoolwork and other amazing opportunities Iowa State has to offer instead,” she wrote in a thank you note to Melanie Nelson.
Melanie Nelson strongly believes in supporting women in their educational, career and leadership roles. She believes in challenging gender stereotypes when it comes to women’s role in society and what fields are acceptable for them to enter.
“We need more advocacy for supporting women in their studies and that’s why I’m focused on women leadership and networking with women, role models, mentoring programs for women,” Nelson said.
Nelson, an entrepreneur herself, credits some of her success to the group of Minneapolis business women who supported her while she was building her business. She hopes people put more of an emphasis on supporting talented and smart women.
“My mom was amazing,” Nelson said, adding that June Nelson loved and learned until the last day of her life. Nelson says her mom shared a similar passion for supporting women.
The scholarship is awarded twice a year with the upcoming application deadlines Oct. 25, 2020 and June 25, 2021. There is potential for the current recipient to receive the scholarship a second time. The winner is asked to meet with the scholarship sponsors within three months of receiving the scholarship, according to the scholarship information page.
Foundation announces more winners
Since 1995, the Owatonna Foundation has given out over 460 scholarships and over $630,000, according to a news release.
The foundation released the names of several other students who have been awarded traditional and nontraditional scholarships for the Fall 2020 semester. Six students, who graduated from High School in 2020, were awarded the traditional scholarship.
Recipients include:
• Alexis Allen, Riverland Community College, Generals, $1,500
• Rachel Benson, Riverland Community College, Health Sciences, $2,000
• Annika Kilanowski, Southwest Technical College, Building Trades Carpentry, $2,000
• Oscar Julian Sanchez, Riverland Community College, Computer Engineering, $2,000
• Jason Spatenka, Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician, $2,000
• Alexis Weintzetl, Riverland Community College, Nursing, $2,000
There were four students who received the nontraditional scholarships, these are awarded to people who are returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation. They will be participating in technical programs at technical or community colleges.
Recipients include:
• Nick Staska, Northwest Technical College, Electrical Construction and Maintenance, $3,000
• Claire Stewart, Riverland Community College, Medical Administrative Assistant, $3,000
• Alex Tryhus, Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician, $3,000
• Stanley Von Helmst, Rochester Community and Technical College, Computer Aided Drafting, $3,000
For the upcoming school year there is $30,000 available in scholarships funds. Nontraditional scholarships are due Oct. 25, 2020 and June 25, 2021. Traditional scholarships are due April10, 2021. Applications can be found at owatonnafoundation.org/apply-for-a-scholarship, or at the Foundation Office at 108 West Park Square in Owatonna, contact Jill Holmes at 455-3059.