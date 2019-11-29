MINNEAPOLIS -- Buoyed by the nearly unstoppable quarterback-receiver combination of Kaden Thomas and Gabe Hagen, the No. 2-ranked Blooming Prairie football team pulled away in the second half and defeated No.1 BOLD, 41-15, in the Class A state championship game on Friday.
The resounding victory was the first Prep Bowl championship for an Awesome Blossoms' team that lost to the Warriors in last season's state semifinals.
Aside from getting the scoring started with an interception return for six points on the Warriors' first drive of the game, senior Gabe Hagen, who has committed to play football at Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University, caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Thomas was nearly perfect throwing the ball in the game's pivotal final 24 minutes and ended 23 for 30 for 298 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Matt Pryor and Karson Vigeland each finished with one receiving touchdown before Pryor capped the scoring with a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The gnarly BP defense pitched a shutout in the second half and harassed BOLD's talented Mr. Football finalist, Jordan Sagedahl, the entire game, collecting six sacks while forcing a number of errant throws.