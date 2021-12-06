For many years, Kathy and Duane Knutson enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit by adorning their yard with elaborate Christmas light displays.
Kathy Knutson said she started doing the elaborate displays for her mother, who always enjoyed looking at the lights. Knutson herself recalled as a child driving around and admiring people’s displays.
Following the death of her mother, Knutson put a lone angel in her yard in memory of her. Soon, people were coming up to her and asking why she didn’t put up all of her lights that year.
“I didn’t realize how important it was to the community and how much enjoyment they got out of it,” Knutson said. “So it was after that that I decided to keep the big displays going for families to enjoy and make memories together.”
A handful of years ago, the Knutson’s decided to partner with the non-profit organization Helping Paws of Southern MN. Knutson is a board member for the organization and long-time volunteer. Together with her husband, they decided to allow the public to drive through their yard to admire the twinkling lights — an event now affectionately named “Havana Lights.” The couple also started taking free-will donations of cash, cat food, dog food, litter and any other pet product to donate to Helping Paws.
So far in 2021, Helping Paws has been able to help more than 200 cats through their Trap-Neuter-Return approach, but their work isn’t done.
“We have a big project we’re raising funds for,” Knutson said, adding that she hopes the Havana Lights display will raise funds to go toward the project that involves one woman and an extraordinary amount of felines. “To drive through the display, people aren’t required to make donations, but it certainly helps.”
Earlier this year, Helping Paws received a call from a local woman who has more than 40 cats. Knutson, along with Helping Paws, are planning to help her with food, winter shelters, and veterinary care for the cats.
“She knew things got a little out of control, so that’s why we’re trying to raise extra funds to help with food, litter and spaying and neutering the cats,” Knutson said. “Donations are down this year from last year, which is understandable, but we need to rally together more than ever.”
According to the Helping Paws of Southern MN website, their approach helps address the growing number of the cat population and improve the lives of cats while stopping the breeding cycle. The website also says a single, unspayed female cat can produce more than a dozen kittens in one year. This adds up quickly, and populations can swiftly get out of control.
While the Knutsons already have a large ensemble with over 80 different displays, they try to add something new each year.
“We have two light displays that are synchronized with music, an 18-foot mega tree with hundreds of lights, more than 30 snow-men and more,” Knutson said. “It’s a little low-key and more old-fashioned than some displays you see, but it definitely brings a sense of nostalgia.”
At the entry of their home, there are containers available for donations.
The display is located just outside of Owatonna city limits at 2048 Havana Road. Lights are on from dusk until 10 p.m. every day of the week until the first Saturday in Jan. Donations of cash and pet supplies are welcome, but not required.